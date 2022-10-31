ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Williams ‘ready to go’ for Miami-Florida State. And high praise for Anez Cooper

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
James Williams is on track to play for the Miami Hurricanes this week in their annual rivalry showdown with the Florida State Seminoles after sitting out their 14-12, quadruple-overtime win against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.

The star safety was a “game-time decision,” Mario Cristobal said Saturday, and ultimately didn’t play, but he’s now “doing well” and should be back in the lineup Saturday in Miami Gardens.

“He’s healthy, seems to be ready to go,” the coach said. “No issues.”

The 6-foot-5, 224-pound sophomore started the first seven games of the season and ranks second on the team with 32 tackles. He also has a half sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and five passes defended. Al Blades Jr., a converted cornerback, made his first start at safety in Williams’ absence.

It’s a much-needed positive development for the injury-ravaged Hurricanes, who finished their win in Charlottesville, Virginia, down five usual starters due to injuries.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is “improving,” Cristobal said, and the coach did not provide any new update on defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. He did say, however, linebacker Waynmon Steed’s “injury’s a little bit more significant.”

Offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun also did not play for the third straight game.

Freshman Anez Cooper steps up

Oluwaseun’s injury — paired with an earlier multi-week issue for fellow offensive lineman Jakai Clark — created something of a revolving door on the offensive line for Miami (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) throughout October and Anez Cooper was the latest offensive lineman to get a starting shot over the weekend.

A freshman, Cooper made his first career start at right guard and “graded out in the high 80s,” Cristobal said.

It’s a fast rise for the 6-6, 350-pound lineman. He wasn’t even a top-1,000 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2022 — and weighed close to 400 pounds about a year ago, Cristobal said — and is now the first freshman to start a game for the Hurricanes this year.

“Since the day he’s gotten here, he’s worked hard,” Cristobal said. “He performed extremely well, played with a high motor, really didn’t have any mental mistakes. Off on some things technically, but the sky’s the limit for Anez Cooper.”

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Caleb Johnson (40) speaks at a press conference after running drills at the University of Miami’s Greentree Practice Fields on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Miami Hurricanes reshuffle their linebackers

Steed’s injury forced defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to make some changes to his linebackers rotation last week and it created an opportunity for linebacker Caleb Johnson to rejoin the starting lineup.

Johnson, who transferred to Miami from the UCLA Bruins in April to potentially fill a starting job, has mostly been stuck behind fellow linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. on the depth chart, but Steele changed up some positions to get both on the field together at Scott Stadium.

Flagg moved from middle linebacker to outside linebacker, which allowed both to start against the Cavaliers.

“He’s more seasoned in what we do,” Steele said. “He moved to the position.”

Johnson finished the game with six tackles — second most on the team — and two tackles for loss and Flagg added four tackles.

The position change is particularly important right now because of a slew of injuries at linebacker, beyond just Steed. Wesley Bissainthe also left the Virginia game early with an injury — although Cristobal said “he seems to be fine” — and fellow linebacker Chase Smith is also out with an unspecified injury, Steele said.

This and that

▪ Star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor and kicker Andres Borregales both took home ACC weekly honors for their performances against the Cavaliers. Taylor is the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for piling up six tackles, four tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks and Borregales is the ACC Specialist of the Week for going 4 of 4 on field goals, with two longer than 40 yards, including one from 42 as time expired to force overtime.

▪ Cristobal was asked about running back Jaylan Knighton — last season’s leading rusher — by former UM punter Brian Monroe on Monday morning’s WQAM interview, and also by reporters in the afternoon. Knighton, who has fumbled three times this season, didn’t play at Virginia.

“Knighton is a good football player,’’ the coach told WQAM. “He’s worked hard in practice and his touches are coming. This game Henry Parrish got hot, he was running hard, he was getting downhill, so we chose to go that route.”

Parrish led both teams Saturday with 24 carries for 115 yards. He now has 113 carries for 554 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, a 4.9 yards per carry and 79.1-yards-per-game average.

Knighton has rushed 43 times for 163 yards and no touchdowns in six games (3.8 yards per carry), with seven catches for 65 yards.

▪ Miami will play in primetime Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles, but will be back in a day-time window next week when they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Hurricanes will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with the game airing on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports Florida in South Florida.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

