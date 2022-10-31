ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New multipurpose learning hub opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-running architecture firm, GMB Architecture and Engineering, recently announced a new learning hub stationed in Grand Rapids. The new space can be utilized by employees and local clients of the firm. Whether virtual or physical, it provides an opportunity for collaborative learning and experiential gathering areas.
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime

Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
