KYW News Radio

NJ attorney general launches initiative to ensure safe, harassment-free election

By Mike Dougherty
 3 days ago

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — Early in-person voting has begun in New Jersey, and Attorney General Matt Platkin has announced plans to ensure a safe and fair election.

“I think, in this climate, it’s more important than ever that we be vigilant about protecting the right to vote,” Platkin said.

His office’s Division of Civil Rights is ready to respond to any concerns from voters, and the Division of Law, as usual, is tasked with representing local election officials. Platkin says there have been just a few minor problems to report, so far, but there is a possibility of those two departments facing off over issues of voter disenfranchisement.

“No matter where you are in the department, we all share a common goal, which is ensuring that our elections run smoothly and that everyone who wants to vote and is eligible to vote can vote.”

Platkin says they are ready to pounce on any issues or irregularities that may arise.

“If anyone tries to compromise our elections process, we are prepared to respond to it,” he said. “And we also have a team, through our cyber center, that’s going to be monitoring for election security threats, both cyber and physical.”

The Office of the Attorney General also has launched a website for people to get answers to frequently asked questions and to file complaints of harassment, electioneering or intimidation.

In addition, the New Jersey Division of Elections website provides a list of county-level election office contacts, as well as other useful elections-related information.

