ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Feds charge suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with attempted kidnapping of a US official and assault

By Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfC5q_0itNdUcy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lACH_0itNdUcy00
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019. Paul Pelosi was attacked on Friday morning at his San Francisco home.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

  • The DOJ charged the suspect who broke into Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband with assault and attempted kidnapping.
  • David DePape is also facing separate state charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and burglary.
  • One of the federal charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years and the other a maximum of 20 years.

The Justice Department on Monday charged David Wayne DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping connected to the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home last week.

According to a DOJ news release, DePape has been charged with two felonies: one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, and one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official on account of the performance of official duties.

The first count carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, and the second carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

DePape broke into Pelosi's home early Friday morning and shouted, "Where is Nancy?" at her husband, Paul. The House speaker was in Washington, DC at the time, along with her protective detail.

Paul Pelosi later told police that he had been asleep when DePape entered his bedroom searching for the House speaker. Pelosi called 911, and two police officers who responded to the call said that when they arrived at the Pelosis' residence, they saw DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer before DePape wrestled it away and struck Pelosi over the head with it, at which point he was arrested.

State prosecutors have charged DePape with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and burglary.

An FBI affidavit accompanying the federal complaint against DePape said investigators believe he "was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence" on Friday. He had "zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning," it continued.

Prosecutors also said DePape threatened to break the House speaker's kneecaps to set an example for other congressional Democrats.

According to the affidavit, DePape told San Francisco Police Department officials in a recorded interview that if Pelosi told him the "truth," he would let her go, and that if she "lied," he was going to break "her kneecaps."

DePape "was certain that Nancy would not have told the 'truth,'" the affidavit said. He told SFPD officials he saw Pelosi as the "'leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic Party," and he later said that by breaking the House Speaker's kneecaps, "she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions," according to the affidavit.

After Speaker Pelosi's office released a statement about the attack on Friday, lawmakers from across the political spectrum condemned the violence and offered condolences and prayers for Paul Pelosi's recovery. Former President Donald Trump called the assault "a terrible thing" and linked it, as many Republicans have, to the crime rate in San Francisco.

But right-wing and far-right actors spent the weekend spinning bogus anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theories about the attack.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., quote-tweeted a post of a Paul Pelosi Halloween costume consisting of men's briefs and a hammer.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, tweeted a baseless claim that DePape is a "nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy." He later deleted the tweet.

The right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk called for an "amazing patriot" to bail out DePape, who is being held without bail, and characterized the suspect as a "gay schizophrenic nudist."

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — who is also Twitter's newly minted " Chief Twit " — tweeted and later deleted a link to a blog post suggesting DePape and Pelosi were intimately involved and that the hammer attack was the result of a drunken lovers quarrel.

According to NBC News , the tweet had racked up more than 24,000 retweets and more than 86,000 likes before Musk deleted it on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the fact that there's no evidence DePape and Pelosi knew each other, DePape himself acknowledged to investigators that his goal in breaking into the Pelosis' residence was to get to the House speaker.

A look at DePape's internet and social media activity showed racist and antisemitic rants, as well as conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election, QAnon, the so-called global elites, the death of Jeffrey Epstein, and COVID-19.

His shouts upon entering the Pelosis' home — "Where's Nancy?" — also echoed those of the pro-Trump rioters who overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a failed but deadly attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’

Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Whoopi Goldberg calls Fox News out after Paul Pelosi attack: ‘Some of this is on your hands’

Whoopi Goldberg, a leading host of ABC’s “The View,” says Fox News Channel is partly to blame for an increased threat of political violence in America. During a discussion on the attack last week on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, during an apparent break-in at the couple’s home, Goldberg drew a connection between an increased threat to public officials ahead of the midterm elections and the daily menu of content on the cable news giant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
Salon

The Pelosi attack was long foretold — and make no mistake, Republicans are thrilled

Words have consequences. For the last six years — if not the last two decades — the Republican Party, its media supporters and its core voters have almost literally painted a target on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's back. In this context, the heinous attack last Friday in which her husband was seriously injured by a home intruder — who has told police he intended to maim or torture Pelosi herself — should not surprise anyone.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

‘Looking into it’: Elon Musk unblocks Twitter of far-right GOP candidate after former Trump lawyer complained

Mark Finchem, a conspiracy theorist and election denier running on the Republican ticket for Arizona secretary of state, has credited his return to Twitter to Elon Musk. “WHOA. Arizona Secretary of State candidate @RealMarkFinchem was suspended on Twitter. @elonmusk this shouldn’t happen a week before the election!” former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted on Monday night.
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete conspiracy tweet

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye". He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute". Mr Musk, following...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes Paul Pelosi attack conspiracies as video ‘threatening’ Nancy Pelosi resurfaces

Critics of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene are accusing the right-wing politician of championing a conspiracy theoryabout the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband while some of the congresswoman’s since-deleted videos that show her calling for violence against the US House Speaker are resurfacing.On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker took to Twitter to defend the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder posted – and deleted – a tweet that supported an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi.In the since-deleted tweet, Mr Musk shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

704K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy