Minnetonka, MN

Karrick thrives for Tonka as the main setter on volleyball court

 3 days ago

Senior Mya Karrick has played three different positions for the Minnetonka High girls volleyball team this season, but now that it’s playoff time, she is back in her most familiar role as the setter in the Skippers’ 5-1 formation.

“I have always been a setter,” she said after orchestrating a 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23 win over Shakopee and adding a win over Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA semifinals last week. Nov. 2, the Skippers took their No. 2 seed on the road to play No. 1 Chaska for the section title in a 7 p.m. match.

Going into that match, coach Karl Katzenberger’s Skippers stood 18-10 overall. One of his goals is to shoot for 20 wins a year, and the Skippers have a chance to get there again if they beat Chaska and have success at state next week.

Karrick prefers setting for all six rotations, and that is the way Katzenberger wants to go.

“Chaska has a good team and good players, and they’ll bring a big student section to the finals,” Katzenberger said. “That’s a great atmosphere for high school volleyball.”

“It is always a big dogfight when we play Chaska,” Karrick said. “Both teams go into a match like that with the skills to win. It comes down to which team brings the A game.”

Karrick added that it would be amazing to go to state this year. There are six other seniors on the squad who would agree - Kate Simington, Gracie Wilker, Keely Campuzano, Kara Doyle, Emma Dill and Hanna Dahlin.

Over the years, that group has seen ups and downs, but usually been on the winning side.

Simington, a 6-4 middle hitter and blocker, is one of the most highly-recruited players in Tonka history and has a scholarship to play for Clemson University.

“Kate loves the sport as much as I do,” Karrick said. The setter wants a college future - preferably with an opportunity to play for an NCAA Division I or II volleyball program.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
