Tempe preschool program honored for innovation

 3 days ago

The Tempe PRE preschool program was recently honored by Education Forward Arizona for innovation in early learning, according to a news release from the city.

Councilmember Randy Keating accepted a North Star Award on the city’s behalf and was joined by staff with the city’s Office of Education, Career & Family Services and the program's education partner, Tempe Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. James Driscoll.

The city launched Tempe PRE in August 2017 and since then, the program has served nearly 1,700 children ages 3 and 4. Tempe PRE currently operates 11 classrooms co-located on seven Tempe Elementary school campuses.

Children attending Tempe PRE have consistently entered kindergarten more prepared for success than their peers who did not attend preschool, according to research by both the Helios Education Foundation and First Things First. Tempe PRE classrooms are part of the statewide Quality First rating system and continue to be rated at quality and high quality standards.

As children experience academic successes, families are also thriving.

  • 69% of our families expressed that access to Tempe PRE improved their families’ financial stability
  • 68% said their enrollment allowed a family member to return to work or increase their work hours
  • 15% reported they were able to obtain secure housing
  • 12% returned to or enrolled in school

Tempe PRE's unique partnership between the city and the school district has garnered statewide attention, with Tempe PRE serving as a model to Flagstaff and Pima County as they designed their own preschool initiatives.

Learn more about Tempe PRE: tempe.gov/TempePRE.

