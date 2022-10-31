Read full article on original website
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy
Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Ageless Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is finally losing to Father Time
Despite the struggles of Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have been outstanding to the start of the new NBA season.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
Two NBA Legends Blast Kyrie Irving, Call Him an 'Idiot'
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal blasted Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Boomer: Kyrie Irving 'ripped heart' out of Nets organization, says Steve Nash likely quit because of him
Boomer Esiason says Kyrie Irving has “ripped the heart” out of the Nets organization with his constant headaches, and believes Steve Nash quit to get away from it.
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Golden State Coach Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Were In Better Situations Than Steve Nash
Kerr said he and Spoelstra may have failed with the Brooklyn Nets like Nash
Steve Nash's Viral Tweet After Parting Ways With Brooklyn Nets
Steve Nash sent out a message on Twitter after parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
Here's What George Karl Tweeted About Steve Nash
Former NBA head coach George Karl sent out a tweet about Steve Nash after parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death
The Tigers coach is being cautious with his players after the rapper’s death in Houston.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
'I Was Beneath Him': A Celtic Legend's Unforgettable Petty Gesture Motivated Michael Jordan Forever
Rookie Michael Jordan was once put in his place by this Celtics superstar.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"
The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
