hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
golfmagic.com

LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"

The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.

