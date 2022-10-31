Shepard resigns as Rockaway Beach City Manager

Luke Shepard has resigned as Rockaway Beach’s City Manager to pursue another professional opportunity, effective on November 8.

Shepard had been city manager since October of 2019 and had served as director of public works prior to that.

“Thank you again for the privilege of serving Rockaway Beach in many capacities over the past 15 years,” Shepard said in his resignation letter.

In the letter, Shepard pointed to hiring a full-time fire chief and bringing the city’s finances onto firm ground as accomplishments in which he took particular pride.

“It's been my pleasure to work with Luke Shepard, both in his capacity as Director of Public Works and as City Manager,” Mayor Sue Wilson said. “He has proven himself time and time again with the projects he has supported for the benefit of our citizens.”

“Luke Shepard has done a terrific job for the city of Rockaway Beach,” City Councilor Penny Cheek said. “I wish to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the city.”

Shepard said that he was sad that he would not be in Rockaway Beach to see the completion of community works projects that started during his tenure. He pointed to Lake Lytle Park, the Salmonberry Trail and improvements to the wayside as exciting projects for the community.

Shepard wished Rockaway Beach well and said, “I continue to be inspired and encouraged by the strong spirit of volunteerism from so many in our community.”

City councilor Tom Martine had high praise for Shepard, calling him “very smart and organized.”

“He has made my job as a councilor much easier,” Martine said.

Shepard assured residents of Rockaway Beach that the city staff was prepared to handle the transition as he resigns.

“I will ensure that our team is on good footing for the future and that the next city manager is set up for success,” Shepard said.

Wilson, Cheek and Martine all wished Shepard well going forward.

“You will be missed, but the standards you have set will live on,” Wilson said.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.