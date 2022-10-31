ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

YourErie

West 12th Street to see traffic pattern changes at several intersections

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four intersections along West 12th Street in Erie will see traffic pattern changes beginning next week. The upcoming work was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The changes are part of a project that aims to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists while allowing for safer and more efficient traffic flow […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Traffic Pattern Changes Coming to 4 Intersections on 12th St.

Drivers who use several intersections on 12th St. in the City of Erie will see permanent traffic pattern changes starting next week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday. The changes include:. Greengarden Boulevard and West 12th Street – The northbound and southbound lanes will be changed from two...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events

Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meter parking fines could soon be increasing

Meter parking fines could soon increase after an ordinance was passed at an Erie City Council meeting Wednesday morning. Metered parking fines in the City of Erie will likely double from $15 to $30. Currently, parking fines increase to $100 if unpaid after more than 31 days. When the proposal goes into effect, unpaid parking […]
YourErie

Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge

Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Broadband Commission Discusses Turning Internet Into A Utility

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The first meeting of the Jamestown’s Broadband Commission took place Thursday night, as members and city officials look towards getting easily accessible internet to those within city limits. Brainchild of Mayor Eddie Sundquist, the $25 million dollar proposal would provide all within...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Final push to pave Erie streets rolls out this week

There’s a final push to pave neighborhoods in the City of Erie. Contractors headed to several neighborhoods on Erie’s east side to pave city streets. On Monday, several crews focused on streets near East 3rd and Lighthouse streets. One City of Erie Streets Department official said they were able to use additional funds to tackle […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

16th Congressional District Candidate Dan Pastore Holds Town Hall in Erie

As candidates continue their sprint to the finish line, many more are slated to stop in Erie. 16th Congressional District Candidate Dan Pastore (D) held a Town Hall at Blasco Library. Erie County Democratic Party Chair Dr. Jim Wertz served as moderator for the discussion on the economy. Pastore's campaign...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Popup Ice Skating Rink Coming to Perry Square this Winter

A popup ice skating rink is coming to Erie's Perry Square this winter, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced Thursday on Erie News Now First at 4. It will be located on the east side of the park between State St. and the fountain. The rink will have a synthetic surface...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Council Discusses Potential Budget Cuts

An Erie City Councilman is calling on fellow council members to make significant cuts to the City's budget. On Thursday, Councilman Ed Brzezinski resented a resolution requesting Mayor Joe Schember's administration to cut 5% out of the 2023 budget. The $98 million proposal does not include a property tax increase.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

