West 12th Street to see traffic pattern changes at several intersections
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four intersections along West 12th Street in Erie will see traffic pattern changes beginning next week. The upcoming work was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The changes are part of a project that aims to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists while allowing for safer and more efficient traffic flow […]
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events
Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge
Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
Man hospitalized for cold exposure after overnight search in Lake City
A man was taken to the hospital for cold exposure after an overnight search in Lake City. Pennsylvania State Police conducted the search near the Lake Erie Bluffs in the 11000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City. According to reports from the scene, 911 received a call about a missing man in mental […]
Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
County Executive Announces Temporary Changes in County Operations at HRC Building Due to Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building located at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. Due to a water main break that occurred at the HRC Building, the second, third and fourth floors of the...
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
Jamestown’s Broadband Commission Discusses Turning Internet Into A Utility
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The first meeting of the Jamestown’s Broadband Commission took place Thursday night, as members and city officials look towards getting easily accessible internet to those within city limits. Brainchild of Mayor Eddie Sundquist, the $25 million dollar proposal would provide all within...
Final push to pave Erie streets rolls out this week
There’s a final push to pave neighborhoods in the City of Erie. Contractors headed to several neighborhoods on Erie’s east side to pave city streets. On Monday, several crews focused on streets near East 3rd and Lighthouse streets. One City of Erie Streets Department official said they were able to use additional funds to tackle […]
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
16th Congressional District Candidate Dan Pastore Holds Town Hall in Erie
As candidates continue their sprint to the finish line, many more are slated to stop in Erie. 16th Congressional District Candidate Dan Pastore (D) held a Town Hall at Blasco Library. Erie County Democratic Party Chair Dr. Jim Wertz served as moderator for the discussion on the economy. Pastore's campaign...
Popup Ice Skating Rink Coming to Perry Square this Winter
A popup ice skating rink is coming to Erie's Perry Square this winter, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced Thursday on Erie News Now First at 4. It will be located on the east side of the park between State St. and the fountain. The rink will have a synthetic surface...
Erie City Council Discusses Potential Budget Cuts
An Erie City Councilman is calling on fellow council members to make significant cuts to the City's budget. On Thursday, Councilman Ed Brzezinski resented a resolution requesting Mayor Joe Schember's administration to cut 5% out of the 2023 budget. The $98 million proposal does not include a property tax increase.
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
