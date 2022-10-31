ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KEVN

South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is required under South Dakota Law that the voter tabulation machines be tested for the public to see, and that took place on Thursday morning. Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha county auditor oversees these tests. “We’ve received a premarked testing deck from our...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
sdpb.org

District 18 Senate: Fred Bender

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Legislative candidate survey: Margaret Sutton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret (Maggie) Sutton is is running for election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton, an incumbent, faces a general election challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Larson. 1. Who are you?...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Legislative candidate survey: Karla Lems

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Lems is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 16. The district includes portions of Lincoln and Union counties, and has the communities of Beresford, Lennox, and Canton within its boundaries. Lems is running alongside Republican incumbent Kevin Jensen. They will face one Democrat in the general election, Matt Ness.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided

Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA

