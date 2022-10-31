Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Area Arts Council rebrands as ArtsAVL
The Asheville Area Arts Council has officially become ArtsAVL. The new name is a simplification and clarification that reflects the organization’s mission to keep the arts at the heart of our community. This rebranding aligns with the agency’s goals of supporting artists and arts organizations, and making the arts more accessible in Asheville and Buncombe County.
Mountain Xpress
Grassroots Arts Program funds 42 local nonprofits
Over 40 arts nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County received funding totaling $194,658 from the Asheville Area Arts Council through the Grassroots Arts Program. This year’s grant is made possible by the Grassroots Arts Program of North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and an Arts and Culture Block Grant from Buncombe County Government. The grant provides programmatic and operating support for nonprofit arts organizations in Buncombe County. Grants ranged from $2,500-7,500 dollars depending on the size of the organization. Multicultural programs and organizations located outside of the City of Asheville received special consideration.
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Housing Authority and Mountain Housing Opportunities awarded funding for affordable housing
Press release from Mountain Housing Opportunities:. The Asheville Housing Authority (AHA) and Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc. (MHO) were awarded a new construction 9% housing tax credit development in Buncombe County. The new rental development is the first phase of our “Reimagining Deaverview” initiative and will have 82 units located at...
Mountain Xpress
Bonds will tackle housing and climate change crises
A colleague of mine recently closed on his first house. After years of anxiously scanning listings in Asheville and Buncombe County, he realized that if he were ever to become a homeowner, it would have to happen in another county — in this case, Haywood County. Likewise, another colleague...
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners approve affordable parking program, announce Operation Green Light for Veterans Day
In a move that could put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of service industry and retail workers’ pockets, the Board of Commissioners approved an affordable parking program during its meeting on Nov. 1. In an attempt to offset the aggregate cost of daily parking fees, this pilot program will offer a reduced monthly parking cost of $40 per month for qualifying individuals at the Coxe Ave. parking deck (located at 11 Sears Alley).
Mountain Xpress
First flu-associated death of Buncombe County resident reported
Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services. Buncombe County Health and Human Services was notified November 2 of the first reported flu-associated death of a Buncombe County resident during the 2022–23 flu season. To protect the privacy of the family, no other information will be provided. “We...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe approves affordable parking program at Coxe garage
Providing safe and affordable parking for lower-income workers was top of mind for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners as its members unanimously voted Nov. 1 to approve a reduced-price parking program. The initiative will make 150 spaces in the county’s Coxe Avenue garage available to low-income downtown employees at $40 per month — less than half the current $85 monthly rate — by the end of the year.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville-based Musicians For Overdose Prevention call on Big Pharma to lower price of Narcan
BALTIMORE, MD — Last week, Asheville-based Musicians for Overdose Prevention joined Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition, Long Live GoGo, the Center for Artistic Activism, and Maryland Peer Advisory Council and drove up to Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore office — in a flatbed truck outfitted with amps and instruments, bearing the sign #NoProfitForNarcan— to urge the pharmaceutical company to lower the cost and increase availability of its trademarked nasal naloxone.
Mountain Xpress
Outside groups recruit local poll observers
Every election Corinne Duncan has worked since joining Buncombe County Election Services in 2015, she says, has felt more intense than the one before. Ever more people are voting, requesting information from the office she now directs and scrutinizing the electoral process. And an increasing number of citizens, Duncan continues,...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Civil War Roundtable presents talk on George Washington Kirk with Michael Hardy, Nov. 14
Press release from Western NC Civil War Roundtable:. The Western NC Civil War Roundtable will continue its 2022 series of programs on Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. with Michael Hardy speaking about George Washington Kirk. The program will take place at the Haywood County Library in Waynesville at 678 S. Haywood St. and is free and open to the public.
Mountain Xpress
UNC Asheville makes Princeton Review’s top 50 “Guide to Green Colleges” list for 2023
UNC Asheville is one of the Top 50 Green Colleges in the United States, according to the Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition.” Schools in the Top 50 list were recognized for superb sustainability practices, a strong foundation in sustainability education, and a healthy quality of life for students on campus.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Berthiaume will offer creative solutions for Asheville
I was invited to a neighborhood meet and greet for Maggie Ullman Berthiaume and decided to attend, and I am so glad I did. Maggie has a combination of intelligence, enthusiasm, caring and experience that is exactly what is needed for a candidate for Asheville City Council. Her past experience...
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
Mountain Xpress
Intertribal Graffiti Jam honors Asheville’s Indigenous roots
Asheville received an infusion of color and culture Oct. 20-23, as the Intertribal Graffiti Jam brought artists to town from across the U.S., representing 10 Indigenous nations. The event is part of the Indigenous Walls Project founded in April by Asheville-based Jared Wheatley, a dual citizen of the Cherokee Nation...
Mountain Xpress
Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway annual meeting, social gathering set for Nov. 9
Press release from Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway:. The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway, Inc. (FOHCG) invites the public to attend our annual meeting and social gathering. What: Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway Annual Meeting and Social Gathering. Where: Cellarest Beer Project 395 Haywood Road, West Asheville. Annual Meeting: 5:30...
WLOS.com
Flu outbreak prompts one mountain school to temporarily close, officials urge vaccination
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County school closed for a day last week due to a flu outbreak. Shining Rock Classical Academy is taking the time to sanitize the building. The school and health leaders are taking the opportunity to recommend getting a flu shot. The Head...
Mountain Xpress
On Sacred Land: Intertribal Graffiti Jam makes its mark on Asheville
Asheville received an infusion of color and culture Oct. 20-23, as the Intertribal Graffiti Jam brought artists to town from across the U.S., representing 10 Indigenous nations. The weekend gathering resulted in seven walls painted at six locations on the land of the Anigiduwagi, more known as the Cherokee. arts.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
Comments / 0