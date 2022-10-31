Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Arizona Vs. No. 14 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 14 Utah is set to host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes limped out of Pullman, Washington a bit last week with a win and are hoping to be in better health this week. On the other hand, Arizona is coming off of a game where they gave USC everything they could possibly handle for 60 minutes but came up short.
kslsports.com
Utes Earn High Nod In Big-PAC Power Poll Week Nine
SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utes overcame a slew of injuries and defeated Washington State last Thursday to maintain their top-five spot in week nine the Big-PAC Power Poll. BYU meanwhile lost its fourth straight game and faces another tough challenge this weekend in Boise State. Here’s a...
kslsports.com
Week 10: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 10 of the college football season is here and the Beehive State will host a conference contest for the No. 14 team in the nation, as well as an in-state matchup in Southern Utah. The Utah Utes followed up their bye week with...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 5A/6A Football Tournament Breakdown
SALT LAKE CITY – With three rounds remaining, the KSL Sports Rewind team gave a breakdown of the 5A and 6A state football tournaments. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first two rounds of the tournaments, along with looking ahead to the final three rounds.
ksl.com
Takeaways, observations from Utah's 91-58 exhibition win over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson slammed the ball through the net with authority and the 7-foot center established a physical style of play against a visiting Westminster team in an exhibition game to start off the 2022-23 season for the Utah men's basketball team. Carlson's dunk highlighted the...
kslsports.com
Even In A ‘Down’ Year, Utah’s Defense Is Still Dominant
SALT LAKE CITY- A lot has been made about the Utes’ defense in 2022 and for good reason. There has been a standard set over the last 30-plus years and this season hasn’t been the cleanest rendition fans have ever seen of a historically great unit. However, even in a so called “down” year, Utah’s defense has been dominant, and the coaches and players are positive about where the unit could go in the future.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Wins Convincingly In Exhibition Against Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball wrapped up exhibition play Wednesday night in convincing fashion against Westminster, 93-58. While the Runnin’ Utes still clearly have things to work on, their energy and athleticism were undeniable in their route of the Griffins. Leading the way was guard Rollie Worster with 13...
kslsports.com
BYU Quarterback Factory Reinvented How Football Was Played
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is centered around the BYU football quarterback factory. The inspiration is Episode 4 of “A Century of Cougar Football” podcast hosted by KSL Sports BYU Insider Mitch Harper, which examines the program’s history dating back to the first season in 1922. Follow A Century of Cougar Football on all podcasting platforms or KSLsports.com.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Ottawa: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit tonight. Ottawa is an NAIA team from Arizona. Ottawa University is headquartered in Kansas, but the campus is based in Surprise, Arizona. KSL Sports is live on location at the Marriott...
kslsports.com
BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games
PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
kslsports.com
BYU Defeats Ottawa 109-69 In Lone Exhibition Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Ottawa University (Arizona), 109-69 at the Marriott Center. The new-look Cougars shot 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range as they cruised to a blowout victory over one of the top teams in the NAIA. BYU basketball updates. Starting Lineups. BYU...
kslsports.com
BYU Football’s Mounting Injuries Highlighted By This Stat
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is going through difficulties that no one expected. Heading into a rivalry game against Boise State, BYU is 4-5 overall. A far cry from the lofty expectations the team had when they entered the season as a preseason AP Top 25 team. BYU’s defense...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Makes Seventh Appearance In College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football has done very well in the College Football Playoff era making an appearance in the rankings for the seventh season now. The CFP voters placed the Utes at No. 14 in the first rendition of the 2022 rankings to crown a champion. Utah started the...
kslsports.com
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope
PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
kslsports.com
Utah High School Volleyball Championships Streaming Guide: 5A-6A
SALT LAKE CITY – Two champions will be crowned in volleyball this weekend with the 5A and 6A tournaments taking place at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah. KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here. *Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games will have later start times....
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
saltlakemagazine.com
Lush’s BBQ is Park City’s Pit Master
Free of context, Tennessee barbecue on the Wasatch Back sounds like a surefire tourist trap in the making, but the moment you start talking to Richie Lush, any worry about authenticity will quickly dissipate. Even after nearly a decade living in Utah, he speaks with a drawl straight from Lincoln County, Tennessee where he and his barbecue both hail from. Those roots are on full display at his recently opened restaurant in Silver Creek, Lush’s BBQ.
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Mayakoba Golf Classic Tee Times, Pairings Announced
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will play alongside Harris English and Sebastián Muñoz throughout the opening two rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. On Thursday, November 3, Finau will tee it up for the first time in the 2022/23 PGA Tour season at 10:19 a.m. and on Friday he will begin off the 10th tee at 5:39 a.m.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
