AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of killing boss over paycheck dispute, claims of theft
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his boss over accusations of theft and a pay dispute at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday. It happened near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 p.m. Officers arrived and arrested 51-year-old David Gordon Sr., who told officers he had shot his boss, 47-year-old Dariusz Swiader, and put the gun on top of a truck, according to court documents. Swiader was found in his gray truck with two gunshots to his head. He died at the scene.
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
Suspect seen in violent Phoenix police arrest facing felony charges
PHOENIX — Days after a video showing two Valley officers hitting a suspect leading to them being placed on leave, the suspect in the video has been charged by the county attorney. Harry Denman, 38, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and other charges stemming from an altercation...
Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July.
'Somebody killed my brother': Valley family hoping to find answers in death of 27-year-old man
PHOENIX — The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a man in his car on Sunday in west Phoenix. His family, struggling to cope with the loss, tells 12News they hope someone with information will soon come forward. "It's been a nightmare," said Leonarda Mota, the...
Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Phoenix woman who left home on foot
PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for a Phoenix woman who hadn’t been seen since the previous night. Myrtle Gonzales, 82, went missing after leaving her home near 44th Street and McDowell Avenue on foot around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after crash
CHINO VALLEY, AZ — A Chino Valley police officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for treatment after the officer rear-ended another driver Tuesday morning. According to the Chino Valley Police Department, the crash happened near SR 89 and Center Street in Chino Valley. Officials say the officer was...
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
Medical Doctor Plus Eight Others Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering
The DEA raided Diamond Family Care LLC, a clinic near 75th Ave and Indian School Road and a West Valley doctor was arrested last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a practicing physician at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting
Chang denies any sexual contact with the woman while on the job. Tempe mayor, police chief respond to calls for increased short-term rental regulations. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods expects the property owners and renters of the Airbnb will be fined. Woman accused of faking baby's cancer for money. Updated: 35...
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
Detectives investigating fatal motorcycle crash
A man was pronounced dead after an early-morning single motorcycle crash on Oct. 28 near 25400 Northeast Cave Creek Road. At about 1:46 a.m. Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving a single motorcycle rider. Witnesses stopped along Cave Creek Road to help the motorcycle rider and waited for police to respond.
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
