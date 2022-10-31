PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his boss over accusations of theft and a pay dispute at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday. It happened near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 p.m. Officers arrived and arrested 51-year-old David Gordon Sr., who told officers he had shot his boss, 47-year-old Dariusz Swiader, and put the gun on top of a truck, according to court documents. Swiader was found in his gray truck with two gunshots to his head. He died at the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO