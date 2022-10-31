Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Letter to the Editor: Ithaca City Republicans endorse Winn for mayor
This is letter to the editor written by City of Ithaca Republicans Chairman John Crutchfield. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Additional note: The Ithaca Voice will not be publishing letters concerning upcoming elections received after the end of Friday.
City employees come out in droves to demand better pay and treatment, derailing budget vote
ITHACA, N.Y. — Before Ithaca’s Common Council meeting started on Wednesday, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was fretting over the city budget. He shared his sense of anticipation with The Ithaca Voice on the sidewalk as he approached City Hall. Clearly, he was not the only one. The budget was...
whcuradio.com
New York AG sues Ithaca landlord
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca landlord is being sued by the state attorney general. Letitia James says Jason Fane and his Ithaca Renting Company refused housing to low-income tenants, a violation of state law. Attorney General James wants Fane to stop denying housing to New Yorkers with Section 8 vouchers, pay $300,000 in civil penalties, and set aside 5% of his housing units exclusively for people on Section 8.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Landlord Sued by State Attorney General
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca landlord with over 500 units and 18 properties was sued today by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for telling low-income renters they do not accept government assistance vouchers. In a statement issued to WENY News the Ithaca Renting Company said they believe the state cannot force them to accept low-income renters using government vouchers.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
Letter to the Editor: In support of Katie Sims for Mayor
This is a letter to the editor, written by Ithaca Alderperson Jorge DeFendini and Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. We are a pair of Ithaca City residents and...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornellians Vote in Battleground Elections: New York
Cornell students hail from nearly every state in the country and Washington, D.C., meaning that this year, many students will be voting in federal and state elections categorized as tossups, meaning either party stands a good chance of winning. Each state sets its own schedule for gubernatorial elections. For example,...
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
City of Ithaca’s budget grows past $90M, vote to approve approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—Wednesday will likely be the public’s last opportunity to formally give input on the City of Ithaca’s proposed 2023 budget. The budget, as last amended, will probably be the version put to a vote on Nov. 2, but it’s still possible for further amendments to be proposed, and funding decisions deliberated over before a final show of hands by Ithaca’s Common Council.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets. A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than...
