Ithaca, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Letter to the Editor: Ithaca City Republicans endorse Winn for mayor

This is letter to the editor written by City of Ithaca Republicans Chairman John Crutchfield. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Additional note: The Ithaca Voice will not be publishing letters concerning upcoming elections received after the end of Friday.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

New York AG sues Ithaca landlord

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca landlord is being sued by the state attorney general. Letitia James says Jason Fane and his Ithaca Renting Company refused housing to low-income tenants, a violation of state law. Attorney General James wants Fane to stop denying housing to New Yorkers with Section 8 vouchers, pay $300,000 in civil penalties, and set aside 5% of his housing units exclusively for people on Section 8.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Landlord Sued by State Attorney General

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca landlord with over 500 units and 18 properties was sued today by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for telling low-income renters they do not accept government assistance vouchers. In a statement issued to WENY News the Ithaca Renting Company said they believe the state cannot force them to accept low-income renters using government vouchers.
ITHACA, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theithacan.org

County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
The Ithaca Voice

Letter to the Editor: In support of Katie Sims for Mayor

This is a letter to the editor, written by Ithaca Alderperson Jorge DeFendini and Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. We are a pair of Ithaca City residents and...
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornellians Vote in Battleground Elections: New York

Cornell students hail from nearly every state in the country and Washington, D.C., meaning that this year, many students will be voting in federal and state elections categorized as tossups, meaning either party stands a good chance of winning. Each state sets its own schedule for gubernatorial elections. For example,...
ITHACA, NY
wwnytv.com

Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
WATERTOWN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

City of Ithaca’s budget grows past $90M, vote to approve approaches

ITHACA, N.Y.—Wednesday will likely be the public’s last opportunity to formally give input on the City of Ithaca’s proposed 2023 budget. The budget, as last amended, will probably be the version put to a vote on Nov. 2, but it’s still possible for further amendments to be proposed, and funding decisions deliberated over before a final show of hands by Ithaca’s Common Council.
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?

Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

What To Know On Election Day

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
