Architecture: everyone hears about it, but does anyone know what architects actually do? At CCHS, there are a wide variety of classes, but one of them is architecture taught by Mr. Moberley. It’s a year long class with lots of cool and interesting things to learn. “I have been teaching this class for seven years at Carbondale Community High School. Prior to that, I had taught architectural drafting courses at Harvard for three years,” Mr. Moberley.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO