ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
terriertimesnews.com

Underrated Class at Carbondale Community High School

Architecture: everyone hears about it, but does anyone know what architects actually do? At CCHS, there are a wide variety of classes, but one of them is architecture taught by Mr. Moberley. It’s a year long class with lots of cool and interesting things to learn. “I have been teaching this class for seven years at Carbondale Community High School. Prior to that, I had taught architectural drafting courses at Harvard for three years,” Mr. Moberley.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023

CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Sun, Nov. 6 at 5:30pm – Scholastic Hi-Q: Nashville vs. Woodlawn

Scholastic Hi-Q on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors First Southern Bank & Southern Illinois University. Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Nashville and Woodlawn go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the Scholastic Hi-Q 2022-2023 season bracket.
NASHVILLE, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 11.2.22

In Carbondale, Catch a matinee with Queer Cinema the first Thursday of every month during the Fall semester from 3:00-6:00pm in the Student Center auditorium. Free popcorn, candy, giveaways, and discussion. The movies, Love Spells and All That will be showing tomorrow. The Marion Carnegie Library and the U of...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation

Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Heartland Sports at...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wish989.com

Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy