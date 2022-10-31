Read full article on original website
terriertimesnews.com
Underrated Class at Carbondale Community High School
Architecture: everyone hears about it, but does anyone know what architects actually do? At CCHS, there are a wide variety of classes, but one of them is architecture taught by Mr. Moberley. It’s a year long class with lots of cool and interesting things to learn. “I have been teaching this class for seven years at Carbondale Community High School. Prior to that, I had taught architectural drafting courses at Harvard for three years,” Mr. Moberley.
wsiu.org
SIU announces dates for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s never too soon to plan ahead and mark your calendars. Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced the dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming 2023, and it’s not uncommon for accommodations to fill up fast. Family Weekend will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023,...
wsiu.org
Sun, Nov. 6 at 5:30pm – Scholastic Hi-Q: Nashville vs. Woodlawn
Scholastic Hi-Q on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors First Southern Bank & Southern Illinois University. Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Nashville and Woodlawn go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the Scholastic Hi-Q 2022-2023 season bracket.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 11.2.22
In Carbondale, Catch a matinee with Queer Cinema the first Thursday of every month during the Fall semester from 3:00-6:00pm in the Student Center auditorium. Free popcorn, candy, giveaways, and discussion. The movies, Love Spells and All That will be showing tomorrow. The Marion Carnegie Library and the U of...
wsiu.org
SIU School of Art and Design iron pour is Saturday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art students in the sculpture program in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design will host their free, fall iron pour, beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Those attending will have the chance to create their own cast iron art pieces using scratchblocks,...
wsiu.org
Saline River Farms plans to turn the Four Star Arena into a meat processing facility
A new state of the art meat processing facility is coming to Williamson County. The former Four-Star Arena near Creal Springs is going to see a new life as a processing center for beef and pork. Saline River Farms will renovate the 83,000 square foot facility with the latest technology...
KFVS12
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois. Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County. A public news conference was held at Veterans...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
KFVS12
Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?
wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander County Resident Advisory Council pushes back on HUD order to close Connell F. Smith building
PADUCAH — Stay put. That's the message from the Alexander County Resident Advisory Council to the tenants in the Connell F. Smith building in Cairo, Illinois. The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently told tenants they would have to leave because the building would be unsafe in the event of an earthquake.
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
KFVS12
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after an overnight standoff in southern Illinois. According to a Facebook post by the Perry County sheriff, deputies responded to a shots fired incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville, Ill. The sheriff...
wish989.com
Cairo Man Still Sought in Deadly Oct. 23 Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting October 23 in the 200 block of West College Street. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse of Cairo is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond has been set at $2 million. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.
