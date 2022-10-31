Read full article on original website
Related
Which Western Mass. football teams showed most improvement from 2021 to 2022?
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A handful of football teams in Western Massachusetts took a step in the right direction this fall. Some teams got a higher seed in the postseason than last year, while a few made the state playoffs for the first time.
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
Baystate, Big Y, others commit to support Western Mass. businesses
In an effort to reinvest in women and minority-owned Western Massachusetts businesses and to increase hiring opportunities for people of color and marginalized communities in the area, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) has unveiled its Anchor Collaborative program and the local multi-million dollar corporations committed to empowering the region.
country1025.com
If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!
So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023
Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
I-Team: Update on deficient bridges in western Massachusetts
The 22New I-Team examined MassDOT's data and found that our region has a higher number of structurally deficient bridges than other regions of the state.
Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
Blast from the past: This grocery chain is matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices
BOSTON — A grocery chain with many locations in Massachusetts is discounting Thanksgiving staples to 2019 prices in an effort to make this year’s holiday more affordable for shoppers. Illinois-based Aldi is rewinding pricing on holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages as inflation continues to...
Cannabis beats cranberries as top Massachusetts crop, reports suggest
Cranberry bogs cover approximately 13,250 acres of Massachusetts. It’s the second-largest growing region in the world, and according to cranberries.org, “the largest agricultural crop in the state.” Even Governor Charlie Baker has dubbed October as “Cranberry Month” for three years in a row. But the...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
Mass. tops American Dream Prosperity rankings for overall prosperity
Massachusetts was named the most prosperous state in the country in a new study from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. The American Dream Prosperity Index used more than 200 indicators from more than 90 different data sources that provides a “comprehensive picture of prosperity” in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as in 1,481 counties across 17 states.
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is OK with getting tackled by his hair
Rhamondre Stevenson isn’t going to change his hair, even if it can hurt sometimes on the football field. The New England Patriots running back’s signature dreadlocks came into play in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Carl Lawson grabbed a hold of Stevenson’s hair and pulled him down from behind in a pailful-looking play that is, surprisingly, completely legal. (You can watch a clip of the hair-tackle here.)
Mass. ballot question 3: Several changes could impact the way alcohol is bought, sold in the state
Mass. — Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 would bring several changes to the way alcohol is bought and sold in the state. A “Yes” vote would increase the number of licenses that retailers can have for beer and wine sales. The number of licenses any one company can own would go from nine to 12 licenses in 2023, 15 licenses in 2027, and 18 in 2031.
Rep. Richard Neal, AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith, talk service with local volunteers
SPRINGFIELD — For years, AmeriCorps was able to bring in members without having to recruit, said AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith. But now, like anyone with jobs to fill, AmeriCorps finds it has to work to fill slots in the federal agency for volunteering and service.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
nbcboston.com
Question 3 on Your Mass. Election Ballot Addresses Liquor Licenses
It’s a battle over booze - Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 addresses several issues involving alcohol sales. The state limits the number of liquor licenses town by town. According to the Massachusetts Package Store Association, about 800 small stores have sold their licenses over the past four years. "The stores...
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
spectrumnews1.com
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0