Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Baystate, Big Y, others commit to support Western Mass. businesses

In an effort to reinvest in women and minority-owned Western Massachusetts businesses and to increase hiring opportunities for people of color and marginalized communities in the area, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) has unveiled its Anchor Collaborative program and the local multi-million dollar corporations committed to empowering the region.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
country1025.com

If You Want to Win the Powerball Buy Your Ticket In This State – Definitely NOT Massachusetts!

So we’re heading toward $1.5 Billion this Saturday – the third largest jackpot in US history. Will someone in Massachusetts win the big one? I mean, everyone has equal odds – BUT – when we look state-by-state the chances of a Massachusetts resident winning look pretty bleak. The last time someone from Mass won the Powerball jackpot was on August 23, 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk won the $133.2 million big prize. Before that you’d have to go back to December 11, 2013 when Maureen & Stephen Hinckley split the jackpot with another winner from Nebraska.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023

Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
CANTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. tops American Dream Prosperity rankings for overall prosperity

Massachusetts was named the most prosperous state in the country in a new study from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. The American Dream Prosperity Index used more than 200 indicators from more than 90 different data sources that provides a “comprehensive picture of prosperity” in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as in 1,481 counties across 17 states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is OK with getting tackled by his hair

Rhamondre Stevenson isn’t going to change his hair, even if it can hurt sometimes on the football field. The New England Patriots running back’s signature dreadlocks came into play in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Carl Lawson grabbed a hold of Stevenson’s hair and pulled him down from behind in a pailful-looking play that is, surprisingly, completely legal. (You can watch a clip of the hair-tackle here.)
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. ballot question 3: Several changes could impact the way alcohol is bought, sold in the state

Mass. — Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 would bring several changes to the way alcohol is bought and sold in the state. A “Yes” vote would increase the number of licenses that retailers can have for beer and wine sales. The number of licenses any one company can own would go from nine to 12 licenses in 2023, 15 licenses in 2027, and 18 in 2031.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Question 3 on Your Mass. Election Ballot Addresses Liquor Licenses

It’s a battle over booze - Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 addresses several issues involving alcohol sales. The state limits the number of liquor licenses town by town. According to the Massachusetts Package Store Association, about 800 small stores have sold their licenses over the past four years. "The stores...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise

WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
