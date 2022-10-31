Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslsports.com
How Much Does BYU Have Left ‘In The Tank’ For Boise State?
PROVO, Utah – BYU football heads to Boise State as a sizable underdog. The reeling Cougars are a touchdown underdog against a Boise squad that has won four consecutive games in the Mountain West Conference. BYU has always had a knack for exceeding expectations when they are a considerable...
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
kslsports.com
What Channel Is The BYU/Boise State Game On?
BOISE – The BYU/Boise State football series is typically on a featured television network. That’s how it has been since the two began playing annually back in 2012. It used to be either ESPN, ESPN2, or FS1. The 2022 edition is going to take some research to find...
kslsports.com
Week 10: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 10 of the college football season is here and the Beehive State will host a conference contest for the No. 14 team in the nation, as well as an in-state matchup in Southern Utah. The Utah Utes followed up their bye week with...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall
After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
kslsports.com
BYU Football’s Mounting Injuries Highlighted By This Stat
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is going through difficulties that no one expected. Heading into a rivalry game against Boise State, BYU is 4-5 overall. A far cry from the lofty expectations the team had when they entered the season as a preseason AP Top 25 team. BYU’s defense...
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi: We Have ‘Four More Super Bowls’
SALT LAKE CITY –The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, conference races are heating up, and injuries are mounting as well and the Utah football team has a few important games left on the schedule. Utah quarterback Cam Rising missed last week’s game against Washington State but Bryson...
kslsports.com
BYU Drops Use Of Kanye West Song At Home Basketball Games
PROVO, Utah – Kanye West will no longer “power” up the Marriott Center before BYU basketball home games. For nearly a decade, Kanye West’s song “Power” has been a staple in pregames for BYU’s student section, The ROC. BYU students have locked arms and swayed back and forth while singing the song.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Arizona Vs. No. 14 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 14 Utah is set to host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes limped out of Pullman, Washington a bit last week with a win and are hoping to be in better health this week. On the other hand, Arizona is coming off of a game where they gave USC everything they could possibly handle for 60 minutes but came up short.
kslsports.com
BYU Defeats Ottawa 109-69 In Lone Exhibition Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Ottawa University (Arizona), 109-69 at the Marriott Center. The new-look Cougars shot 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range as they cruised to a blowout victory over one of the top teams in the NAIA. BYU basketball updates. Starting Lineups. BYU...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Ottawa: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit tonight. Ottawa is an NAIA team from Arizona. Ottawa University is headquartered in Kansas, but the campus is based in Surprise, Arizona. KSL Sports is live on location at the Marriott...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Uses Weather To Debut Game Nine Uniform
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football had apparently already shot their uniform promo for game nine when the model for the week, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon had a different idea. On a snowy Wednesday, Dixon encouraged the Utes’ creative team to go outside and shoot the uniform rather than the indoor ones they had previously shot. Utah went with Dixon’s idea.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: 5A/6A Football Tournament Breakdown
SALT LAKE CITY – With three rounds remaining, the KSL Sports Rewind team gave a breakdown of the 5A and 6A state football tournaments. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the first two rounds of the tournaments, along with looking ahead to the final three rounds.
kslsports.com
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope
PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
kslsports.com
Even In A ‘Down’ Year, Utah’s Defense Is Still Dominant
SALT LAKE CITY- A lot has been made about the Utes’ defense in 2022 and for good reason. There has been a standard set over the last 30-plus years and this season hasn’t been the cleanest rendition fans have ever seen of a historically great unit. However, even in a so called “down” year, Utah’s defense has been dominant, and the coaches and players are positive about where the unit could go in the future.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Wins Convincingly In Exhibition Against Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball wrapped up exhibition play Wednesday night in convincing fashion against Westminster, 93-58. While the Runnin’ Utes still clearly have things to work on, their energy and athleticism were undeniable in their route of the Griffins. Leading the way was guard Rollie Worster with 13...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Makes Seventh Appearance In College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football has done very well in the College Football Playoff era making an appearance in the rankings for the seventh season now. The CFP voters placed the Utes at No. 14 in the first rendition of the 2022 rankings to crown a champion. Utah started the...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Off To Fast Start In Exhibition Game
SALT LAKE CITY- There are positive vibes around the Utah women’s basketball team, and for good reason. They return most everyone involved with last season’s team that far-exceeded expectations by making it to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford and going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eleven years. It’s also important to note they did this in a conference that is arguably the best in the country when it comes to women’s hoops.
kslsports.com
Utah High School Volleyball Championships Streaming Guide: 5A-6A
SALT LAKE CITY – Two champions will be crowned in volleyball this weekend with the 5A and 6A tournaments taking place at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah. KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here. *Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games will have later start times....
This Utah Tech University professor is also a college athlete
The general understanding of college athletes is that they are students who also happen to represent their college in sports. However, this soccer player from Utah Tech University doesn't only take classes at the college she goes to, she teaches some of them.
