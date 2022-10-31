Read full article on original website
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop
The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
QT Marshall Reveals When Friendship With Cody Rhodes Began, Shibata Is On Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. - QT Marshall is thankful he was an extra at Extreme Rules 2011:. - We're living in the multiverse of Johnny Gargano. - Top 10 NXT Moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 1, 2022. - The ACTION Wrestling awards are...
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Evan Husney Addresses Rumors WWE Pressured Network To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator addresses rumors of the demise of the show. Dark Side of the Ring is on pause as creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories. Both shows are on VICE TV. Before the announcement of Tales from the Territories, there...
Wardlow Was Dreading Getting Whipped By MJF, Then He Felt The First Lash
On the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow stood in the center of the ring and was whipped with a belt by MJF. Taking lashes from MJF was part of the conditions laid out by his former boss if Wardlow wanted to face him at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow took the lashes and smiled, only serving to irate MJF.
R-Truth Appears To Have Suffered An Injury On 11/1 WWE NXT, Match With Grayson Waller Cut Short
R-Truth has suffered an apparent injury. R-Truth was scheduled to face Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode of NXT. Early into the scheduled match, R-Truth attempted a Vaulting Somersault Senton to the outside when he unfortunately slipped and landed on the concrete making minimal contact with his opponent, Truth immediately clutched his leg after the impact.
