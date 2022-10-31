ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop

The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
Fightful

Wardlow Was Dreading Getting Whipped By MJF, Then He Felt The First Lash

On the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow stood in the center of the ring and was whipped with a belt by MJF. Taking lashes from MJF was part of the conditions laid out by his former boss if Wardlow wanted to face him at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow took the lashes and smiled, only serving to irate MJF.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy