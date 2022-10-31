ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That’s Perfect for Brides: Buy It Online for Just $69

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez shared a “self-care” selfie with her 225 million Instagram followers on Sunday (Oct. 30). The newlywed, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in August, posed in a $69 lace bodysuit from the brand Intimissimi .

Lopez completed the look with a matching, white silk robe and “Mrs” necklace . She added a white heart emoji with the hashtags #ThisIsMe, #SelfCare, #HappyWeekend and #TakingAMoment.

Intimissimi reposted the photo with the caption, “@Jlo’s perfect weekend: self-care and our lingerie. We can’t think of a better combo!”

The Eternal Love Body bodysuit features an underwire balconette bra and cups in refined eyelash, floral lace with soft stretch tulle. Lopez also wore the Intimissimi Silk Kimono ($159) — available in ivory, red and black in sizes S/M and M/L.

Lopez was announced as a global ambassador for the Italian brand — which specializes in lingerie, bras, brieds, boxers, pajamas and more for men and women — in September. Intimissimi was founded 1996 and was sold at Victoria’s Secret from 2007 until 2010. The brand launched its New York location in 2017.

“The market is opening up a new phase after the domination of Victoria’s Secret,” Sandro Veronesi founder and CEO of Intimissmi’s parent company, Calzedonia Group, told Women’s Wear Daily in September. “Now there are new brands, and we hope to take a part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the States. It will take some time to be known.”

“We want to grow a lot and we also want to understand better the taste and the preferences of the American public because the two markets are different and the competitors are different,” he added. “So we have to learn a lot, and to invest in opening shops, communication and world expansion.”

The Lopez effect seems to be working. Lopez’s Instagram post racked up nearly 2.4 million likes, and the Intimissimi bodysuit that she wore is almost out of stock. In case it sells out, we added a couple of other alternatives from the brand.

See more below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMO4r_0itNZOvo00
Intimissimi

Eternal Love Body Lace Bodysuit $59 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxaUB_0itNZOvo00
Intimissimi

Toujours l'Ajour Lace Bodysuit $59 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKO2e_0itNZOvo00
Intimissimi

Pretty Flower Tulle and Lace Bodysuit $39 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SU06Q_0itNZOvo00
Intimissimi

Silk Kimono $159 Buy Now 1 More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Billie Eilish Shares First Couple Pic With Jesse Rutherford

Instagram official! Billie Eilish took to social media on Tuesday (Nov. 1) to share her first photo as a couple with rumored love Jesse Rutherford amid her Halloween celebrations. The pop star tucked a snapshot with the lead singer of The Neighborhood at the end of a spooky slideshow captioned “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy…happy halloween” with a clown emoji followed by a jack-o-lantern and happy face surrounded by hearts. In the snap, Eilish is dressed as a baby with her blonde hair framing her face in ringlets, while Rutherford transformed himself into an elderly man, possibly making reference to the pair’s 11-year...
Billboard

Adele Spent Her Halloween Dancing to Rihanna & Dressed as a ‘Men in Black’ Agent

Call her Agent A. Adele spent her Halloween channeling Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones from Men in Back and dancing to Rihanna. In a video posted by a fan page on Tuesday, the superstar is seen getting down to RiRi’s 2010 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “What’s My Name?,” featuring Drake, on an empty dance floor with a male pal. As Adele swings her hair over her shoulders, she rocks a chic black suit, white shirt and tie a la the 1997 sci-fi movie starring Smith and Jones. Related Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele's Advice About One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Harry Styles Teams Up With Gucci to Unveil Colorful New ‘HA HA HA’ Collection

Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele have teamed up on a brand new collection, aptly titled Gucci HA HA HA, and the superstar duo unveiled an official look at the collaboration on Thursday (Nov. 3). “When Harry met Alessandro,” the designer brand captioned a video posted to Twitter, in which the “As It Was” singer is seen trying on a variety of colorful, patterned outfits from the collection, including plaid pants, sleek suits and brightly hued accents. “I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life,” Styles said in a statement about the collection, according to GQ. “I’ve...
Billboard

Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photo in ‘The Proud Family’ Halloween Costumes

Proud, proud family! Beyoncé shared a look at her family’s epic Halloween costumes on Thursday (Nov. 3), with her entire brood dressed up as characters from Disney Channel’s The Proud Family. In the photo, Queen Bey does double duty as Suga Mama and Trudy Proud, while Blue Ivy Carter is a real-life doppelgänger for middle schooler Penny Proud. Meanwhile, Jay-Z does his best Oscar Proud impression — suspenders and all — while wrangling 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi as BeBe and CeCe Proud. Related See the Best 2022 Halloween Costumes From Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & More… 11/04/2022 The superstar and her Destiny’s...
Billboard

Bad Bunny & Harry Styles Are Top Music Nominees at 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Full List

UPDATE (Nov. 3): Actor, producer and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds is set to receive The People’s Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Past recipients of the award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy. In addition, Reynolds is nominated in two competitive categories – the male movie star of 2022 and the comedy movie star of 2022 for his performance in The Adam Project, which was released in March. Lopez is among the other nominees in the latter category. PREVIOUSLY (Oct. 26): Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are the top music nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Confirms This ‘Reputation’ Track Will Be on the Eras Tour Setlist

Heads up, Swifties. It looks like Taylor Swift is taking requests. Shortly after the 32-year-old pop star announced her 2023 The Eras Tour, a fan took to TikTok to ask that “Delicate,” a single off Reputation, be included on the setlist — and Swift obliged. In the Tuesday (Nov. 1) TikTok, a Swiftie named Alex filmed herself singing along to an audio clip from 2018 of the “Anti-Hero” singer performing “Delicate” on her Reputation Tour. People who were in the crowd during that night’s performance can be heard chanting “1, 2, 3, let’s go b—h!” in unison to the beat of...
Billboard

Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Fickle’ Fans Who Critique Her Post-Kanye Fashion

Kim Kardashian is navigating life separate from Kanye West in the new season of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, and in the latest episode on Thursday (Nov. 3), the star clapped back at trolls who are critiquing her recent fashion choices. “Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about. On the internet [people] destroyed me and were like, ‘This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out,’” she said at the end of the episode of a Balenciaga outfit she wore in April, noting...
Billboard

Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele’s Advice About One of Her Box Office Bombs

Jennifer Lawrence was on an epic box office and awards run… until 2016. That’s when she pulled down a major payday and earned top-billing in the box office sci-fi dud Passengers, one of the last big-budget blockbusters she starred in before taking a break from the spotlight and slowing her pace for a few years. Related If Jennifer Lawrence Could Listen to Just One Song for the Rest of Her Life, It's This Country Deep… 11/02/2022 According to a new New York Times profile of the Oscar-winning actress posted on Wednesday (Nov. 2), she might have avoided that ding in her resume if she’d...
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage Unveiled the ‘Her Loss’ Album Cover … Or Did They?

Drake and 21 Savage just revealed the cover artwork for their upcoming joint album Her Loss … maybe?The two rappers debuted the cover — a portrait of model Qui Yasuka, or Suki Baby — on Instagram Wednesday night (Nov. 2), though it could actually be just another fake piece of promo for the record. Related Drake & 21 Savage Unveil 'Her Loss' Track List 11/03/2022 Confused? Join the club. Drake and 21 Savage have spent the past few days hyping their album, slated to drop Friday (Nov. 4) after a one-week delay, by trolling fans and the media with everything from a faux Vogue...
Variety

Phoenix’s Exhilarating ‘Alpha Zulu’ Captures the Elation of the Band’s Post-Lockdown Reunion : Album Review

A quarter century after the French quartet Phoenix formed, it hardly seems likely that they’d make the most fresh-sounding album since the one that lit up the alt-rock charts in 2009, “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart” — but they’ve done it with “Alpha Zulu.” It’s not a reinvention nor even particularly different from their previous efforts — the whizzing synthesizers, buoyant chords and effervescent, exhilarating choruses couldn’t be anyone else, even without Thomas Mars’ unmistakable vocals. But they’ve optimized and maximized their template in a way that seems effortless.   That spirit probably stems largely from the bandmembers’ elation at reuniting after eight...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Introduces Fans to ‘My Mind & Me’ Documentary at Heartfelt Los Angeles Premiere

Selena Gomez introduced the world to the complexities of her mind and mental health through her new, aptly titled AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, which held its premiere at AFI Festival in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday night (Nov. 2). Related Filmmaker Alek Keshishian Realized Selena Gomez Is 'Much, Much More Than a Pop Star' While Making… 11/03/2022 “I was going to release this documentary multiple times and it never really felt right,” the star told Billboard on the red carpet at the event. “Then the pandemic hit and a lot of people started having conversations around mental health, the isolation, people feeling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome New Puppy Piggy Lou to the Family

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are growing their family with new puppy Piggy Lou. The couple posted their new pup on Instagram in a now-expired story posted by Hailey. A photo posted to Justin’s Instagram on Tuesday featured Piggy Lou as well. The Halloween-themed photo shoot included the couple’s dog Oscar too. Piggy Lou’s older brother joined the Biebers in 2018. The last slide features Justin tenderly cuddling Piggy Lou. The couple are in costume in the carousel of photos, with Justin dressed as Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and Hailey celebrating spooky season as a classic vampire. In Hailey’s Instagram Story, Piggy Lou also appeared appropriately dressed in a pig costume. The addition to the family comes shortly after Justin and Hailey Bieber’s four-year wedding anniversary. The couple married in September 2018 — the same year they welcomed their dog Oscar. More from BillboardCan Primary Wave Transform Whitney Houston's Legacy -- and Her Estate's Fortunes?Ed Sheeran Teases Next Album From Windy Set of Mystery Music Video50 Cent Pays Tribute to Takeoff During Finland Show
Billboard

Filmmaker Alek Keshishian Realized Selena Gomez Is ‘Much, Much More Than a Pop Star’ While Making ‘My Mind & Me‘ Doc

When filmmaker Alek Keshishian first met Selena Gomez, her management had asked him to direct the pop star’s 2015 “Hands to Myself” video, as she was a huge fan of his work on the 1991 Madonna documentary Truth or Dare. Over the years, the two remained close, and even tried to film a documentary of Gomez’s 2016 Revival Tour — but the timing wasn’t right. “She was going through a lot of stuff, and it didn’t feel proper for me to have cameras constantly in her face,” Keshishian tells Billboard, adding that the two later met up in 2019 to film...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, & More: Which Latin Artist Should Taylor Swift Collaborate With? Vote!

Taylor Swift is out here breaking records with her 10th studio album Midnights, released Oct. 21 via Republic Records, including becoming the first artist in Billboard history to dominate the entire top 10 on the Hot 100 songs chart in a single frame. Additionally, Midnights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years. In celebration of her historic streak, Billboard Latin has compiled a fan poll, asking readers to vote for which Latin artist she should collaborate with. Though Swift has shared the stage with artists such as bestie Selena Gomez,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Gets Mashed Up With ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ in New Girl Talk Remix

Taylor Swift‘s latest single “Anti-Hero” received a new remix on Thursday (Nov. 3) courtesy of mash-up master Girl Talk. In his inventive reimagining of the track, the DJ (real name: Gregg Gillis) injects the No. 1 hit with a ’70s flair as Taylor sings, “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser/ Midnights become my afternoons/ When my depression works the graveyard shift/ All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room” over the instrumental of Diana Ross‘ 1970 recording of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Related Taylor Swift Claims Entire Top 13 of Streaming Songs...
Billboard

Jason Aldean Is Open to Recording a Duet With Wife Brittany

Jason Aldean is known for hit collaborations with artists including Miranda Lambert (“Drowns the Whiskey”), Carrie Underwood (“If I Didn’t Love You”), Kelly Clarkson (“Don’t You Wanna Stay”) and Eric Church and Luke Bryan (“The Only Way I Know”), but he says he’s also open to the idea of another future duet partner: his wife, Brittany Aldean. “Brit’s a great singer,” Aldean recently told Audacy’s TC and Dina B for Stars and Strings. “It’s one of those things where, to me, it all comes down to the song. If you find the right song, I think that’s really the key. It’s...
Billboard

Adam Devine Reprises His ‘Pitch Perfect’ Role in ‘Bumper in Berlin’ Trailer

Peacock is gearing up to release its Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin, on Nov. 23, and the streaming service unveiled the official trailer for the show on Wednesday (Nov. 2). In the clip, Adam Devine reprises his role as Bumper Allen, the former leader of the Treblemakers. He gets a call from Pieter from Pitch Perfect 2‘s Das Sound Machine (played by Flula Borg), inviting him to come to Germany to launch his music career after a video of his went viral on the Internet. Devine then reunites with his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who plays his assistant. Lera Abova...
Billboard

Flo Milli Announces Challenge One In Samsung & Billboard NXT 2.0 Singing Competition

Season two of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT singing competition has selected its talented dozen to compete for the crown — and the first challenge has been revealed. On Friday (November 4), Flo Milli was announced as the second mentor in the singing face-off, where the rising rap star shared details for the kickoff challenge in the competition. “I’m so excited that I’ll be a mentor for Samsung NXT, a competition in search for the next great unsigned artist. 12 contestants have been chosen to compete for a grand prize,” the star told viewers in an announcement video. “For the first challenge, the...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy