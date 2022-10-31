ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Miami Springs Annexation Fails While VG and Medley Succeed

Congratulations to the Village of Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley. At today’s Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Meeting, the Board voted in favor of the Town of Medley and the Village of Virginia Gardens respective applications for annexation. The Town of Medley proposal was approved by a...
2022 General Election Preview

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. Anyone in line before 7pm will be allowed to vote. There are four voting locations in Miami Springs. Depending on where you are Registered to Vote, determines where you can go to vote on election day. Here are the four voting locations in Miami Springs:
Update: Video of Attack on VP of Miami Springs Republican Club

Local news stations posted video of the recent attack on Christopher Monzon. Monzon is the VP of the Miami Springs Republican Club. Monzon was conducting the political act of passing out flyers in Hialeah for Republican candidates while wearing a Marco Rubio shirt and DeSantis hat when he was attacked.
Hail Mary Pass for Annexation

I know it’s easier to be a Tuesday Morning Quarterback, but in hindsight they [the City of Miami Springs] probably should [have] kept in contact with those businesses that had initial opposition and maybe had them speak in favor. They were only a few that spoke against, but that’s...
