Read full article on original website
Related
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in NOVEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Silver City...
newmexicomagazine.org
Nancy's Silver Café is a Treasure
With a national historic preservation grant in hand, Nancy’s Silver Café is cooking up a new look. But don’t worry, you’ll still find the same great food. WHAT PEOPLE LOVE ABOUT NANCY’S SILVER CAFÉ is what they—and their relatives—have always loved about it. Generations return to the downtown Silver City spot for made-to-order tacos, from-scratch sopaipillas, red chile sauce over huevos, and roast beef sandwiches. “Maybe it’s like coming home,” says owner Dora Wooten.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Silver City cycling community devastated by loss of shop owners in car crash
SILVER CITY, N.M. (BRAIN) — The cycling and business community in this small city in southwestern New Mexico have been devasted by the deaths of the husband and wife who owned and ran the Gila Bike & Hike, a long-standing local bike shop. Martyn Pearson (38) and Alex Olsen...
krwg.org
Silver City Report-the Deming Headlight relaunches, and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest top stories for Silver City Report. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
rrobserver.com
Five fatal crashes around NM leave six people dead
Six people were killed and several more were injured in separate car crashes around the state Friday and Saturday – three of which were head-on collisions. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in any of the incidents, according to New Mexico State Police. The first crash occurred...
Head-on crash kills two near Deming
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash near Deming. Police say the crash, involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge pickup towing a camper, happened around 3 p.m. on October 28. NMSP say the initial investigation shows a 15-year-old was driving the Toyota at the time of a crash. […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
State, EPA to host meeting on NM 15 spill
Outside of a notice of noncompliance issued last month, state environmental officials have been quiet since a truck operated by R. Marley, LLC spilled emulsified asphalt into a creek on N.M. 15 in September. After months of the community seeking answers, however, the state is finally ready to speak out.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Police shoot suspect holding hostage
At the request of the Silver City Police Department, the New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting last week that took place while Silver City police tried to serve a warrant on a suspect, who resisted arrest by holding a woman hostage with a knife. According to a...
Comments / 0