Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'Roger MarshCarrollton, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
Restaurant inspections
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year. Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Newnan Times-Herald
Connie Crane Rogers
Ms. Connie Crane Rogers, 67, of Newnan, GA passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born December 1, 1954, to the late Talmadge Crane and Margaret Martin Crane. The funeral will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., Newnan,...
Newnan Times-Herald
William Bostic
William "Bill" Bostic, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Sacred Journey Hospice in Newnan, GA. He was born on September 24, 1943, in Willowbend, IN to the late Harlan Bostic and Sylvia Adkins Bostic. Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his...
thecitymenus.com
Shop Trendy: Greenhouse Mercantile’s New Location in Full Swing
The trendy curated retail store Greenhouse Mercantile has officially opened their new location in Senoia! With a Newnan location open for the past six years, the owner, Kenya Brantley, has decided to expand and branch out to more customers. “We are seeing the trend of what is happening and how the area is growing and want to keep up with the growing population,” said Kenya.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
thecitymenus.com
Enjoy the Holidays at The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is gearing up for the holiday season with a series of celebratory events throughout the season. Every Monday starting November 28 up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to capture photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who have been celebrating the holidays at the center for over 20 years, and check out a life-size snow globe. Photos with Santa can be captured on the following dates from 5 – 7 p.m.:
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta flyover raises money for cancer research
Fans at East Coweta High School’s game this weekend raised over $4,000 for the Pink Posse. In addition, the Falcon RV Squadron out of Falcon Field in Peachtree City conducted a flyover over the school during the game. Around 10 planes flew over East Coweta High during the event, according to Monica Benjamin of the Falcon RV Squadron.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to consider community improvement projects
The Newnan City Council will review and consider spending $4.46 million on various projects at their meeting on Tuesday. The funds are unspent and unassigned in the city’s general fund. According to city documents, the city is expected to have $32,088,000 in unassigned fund balance at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators search for uniquely dressed 'fanny pack bandits'
Investigators in Coweta County say fanny packs are back in style, but not in a good way. Two men are wanted for using the 90s-era pouches to make off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of fragrances.
fox5atlanta.com
'Fanny pack bandits' targets high-end fragrance counter in Coweta County
NEWNAN, Ga - Investigators call them the "fanny pack bandits." Two men were caught on camera allegedly stealing men’s fragrances. Coweta County investigators say they need the public’s help in identifying the men. Fanny packs are apparently a thing again. It is the1990s all over. That was the...
fox5atlanta.com
High-flying Georgia teacher experiences flight with Blue Angels pilot
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County teacher had the thrill of a lifetime after she accepted an invitation for a flight with a Blue Angels pilot. "I asked the kids to vote, ‘Is Ms. Todd going to puke, am I going to pass out or say, "Floor it?"'" Christy Todd, Fayette County Teacher of the Year, said approaching the jet.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mariska Hargitay Dazzles in Silver Gown in Red Carpet Photos
Mariska Hargitay was serving looks on the Glamour red carpet!. GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 4-6 Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Rockdale and Newton County organizations are offering plenty of fun and relaxing events. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
brooklynvegan.com
Stranger Things’ Creel House is up for sale in Georgia
The Fayetteville, GA house that appears as the Byers family's house on Stranger Things is set to become an Airbnb, and now another Georgia location that appeared in the series is up for sale. 905 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, GA, which appears in Season 4 as the Creel house and Vecna's lair, is officially on the market via Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate, with an asking price of $1.5 million. The six thousand square foot home was built in 1882, and its current owners purchased it in 2019 for just $350k. Here's more about it from the listing:
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville celebrates Halloween
On Saturday, Grantville was crawling with creepy characters, fairy tale princesses, and all kinds of pint-sized superheroes. The Fall Festival, one of four annual festivals sponsored by the Grantville Police Department, took over the city’s downtown and Colley Park on Saturday afternoon. This was the fifth Fall Festival, said...
Newnan Times-Herald
Senoia photographer medalist in International Photographic Competition
Senoia photographer, Lori Kolbenschlag, was chosen as a Platinum Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. A panel of 36 jurors from across the U.S. selected the top photographs from 5,021 entries. Of those, 2,211 were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,013 were selected for the Imaging Excellence Collection. Three of Kolbenschlag’s merited photographs were entered into the Excellence Collection, “the best of the best,” according to a news release from the Professional Photographers of America. A fourth photograph was part of the Merit Collection.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharon Saylors Moore
Sharon Saylors Moore, 68, of Newnan passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born November 2, 1954, in Wichita, Kansas to the late Clinton Jennings Saylors and Fannie Lunette Drake Saylors. Sharon was well-known and loved by many. She was a master cosmetologist and became...
thecitymenus.com
Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
