The Fayetteville, GA house that appears as the Byers family's house on Stranger Things is set to become an Airbnb, and now another Georgia location that appeared in the series is up for sale. 905 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, GA, which appears in Season 4 as the Creel house and Vecna's lair, is officially on the market via Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate, with an asking price of $1.5 million. The six thousand square foot home was built in 1882, and its current owners purchased it in 2019 for just $350k. Here's more about it from the listing:

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO