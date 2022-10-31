ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UMass vs. UConn Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

UConn (-15.5) UConn (-730); UMass (+530) QB Zion Turner, UConn ($7,500) QB Gino Campiotti, UMass ($6,500) QB Garrett Dzuro, UMass ($5,000) RB Ellis Merriweather, UMass ($6,000) RB Kay’Ron Adams, UMass ($5,100) RB Greg Desrosiers Jr., UMass ($5,000) RB Robert Burns, UConn ($5,000) RB Victor Rosa, UConn ($4,600) WR Aaron...
AMHERST, MA
App State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

App State (-3) Moneyline. App State (-150); Coastal Carolina (+130) In recent seasons, this App State vs. Coastal Carolina State Sun Belt showdown has emerged as a “must-watch” contest on the college football calendar. They’ve split the last two contests 1-1, although App State was victorious last time out. The Mountaineers hold a clear 7-1 head-to-head advantage in the short history of the conference rivalry.
CONWAY, SC
Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!

If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
HOUSTON, TX
Top Anytime TD Scorer Predictions for Thursday Night Football: DeVonta Smith for the Win!

If you enjoy making NFL bets on player touchdowns, or if the thought has crossed your mind, then welcome to our Week 9 rundown of favorite anytime TD scorer predictions for Thursday Night Football, Texans vs. Eagles. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including...
Eagles vs. Texans Week 9 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans matchup in Week 9. How will the Texans’ defense combat Philadelphia’s high-flying offense? Can Houston’s dynamic rookie running back, Dameon Pierce, bash through the vaunted Eagles defensive front?. And, will the Eagles keep their...
HOUSTON, TX
Is Isiah Pacheco a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 9?

Coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs bye week, is Isiah Pacheco a player that fantasy football managers should be looking to add and start this week? After Pacheco started the Chiefs’ last game, the excitement for his ceiling is enticing, but are we at a point where fantasy managers can actually take action on that?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Top 10 OTs in the 2023 NFL Draft: Paris Johnson Jr., Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Others Battling for OT1

The 2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle class is an enigma, but halfway through the season, it’s starting to look like a much stronger group than what was first anticipated. In a 2023 NFL Draft class that’s getting deeper and deeper, who are the top 10 offensive tackle prospects, and who stakes the strongest claim to the OT1 title at this moment?
TENNESSEE STATE
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?

Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
Texans vs. Eagles Player Props for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dameon Pierce

If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s eye-catching Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
HOUSTON, TX
Should You Start Dameon Pierce vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Texans Running Back

The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Houston Texans hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Dameon Pierce has been a mandatory start for fantasy football managers since about Week 3. Should we be concerned about a tough Eagles defense on a short week, though?
HOUSTON, TX
Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Games Today: Thursday Night Football TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Streams, and More for Week 9

Thursday Night Football returns this week with another less-than-stellar offering when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans. The Eagles continue to prove that they are part of an elite group this season, while the Texans are simply trying to crawl themselves out from the bottom of the barrel. Here’s how to watch the NFL game today, including start times, channels, and live stream options.
HOUSTON, TX

