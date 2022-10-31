Read full article on original website
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
Bowling Green (-4.5) Bowling Green (-200); Western Michigan (+170) FanDuel gives you $60,000 to make your best lineup and $10 bonus off your $1 entry if you make your lineups here. QB Matt McDonald, Bowling Green ($11,000) QB Treyson Bourguet, Western Michigan ($7,500) QB Jack Salopek, Western Michigan ($7,500) QB...
UMass vs. UConn Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
UConn (-15.5) UConn (-730); UMass (+530) QB Zion Turner, UConn ($7,500) QB Gino Campiotti, UMass ($6,500) QB Garrett Dzuro, UMass ($5,000) RB Ellis Merriweather, UMass ($6,000) RB Kay’Ron Adams, UMass ($5,100) RB Greg Desrosiers Jr., UMass ($5,000) RB Robert Burns, UConn ($5,000) RB Victor Rosa, UConn ($4,600) WR Aaron...
App State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
App State (-3) Moneyline. App State (-150); Coastal Carolina (+130) In recent seasons, this App State vs. Coastal Carolina State Sun Belt showdown has emerged as a “must-watch” contest on the college football calendar. They’ve split the last two contests 1-1, although App State was victorious last time out. The Mountaineers hold a clear 7-1 head-to-head advantage in the short history of the conference rivalry.
Eagles vs. Texans Thursday Night Football Prediction: Jalen Puts the Hurts on the Texans
It’s time for another Thursday Night Football prediction as we kick off Week 9 of the NFL season. This week, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles take on the very defeated Houston Texans. The Behavior Bets sports betting model is predicting a rather one-sided affair in this one, and it shouldn’t be a surprise who comes out on top.
Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!
If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Top Anytime TD Scorer Predictions for Thursday Night Football: DeVonta Smith for the Win!
If you enjoy making NFL bets on player touchdowns, or if the thought has crossed your mind, then welcome to our Week 9 rundown of favorite anytime TD scorer predictions for Thursday Night Football, Texans vs. Eagles. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including...
Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The...
NFL Inactives Tonight: Brandin Cooks, Jordan Davis and Nico Collins Out for Thursday Night Football
This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features two teams in very different positions. The Philadelphia Eagles, current Super Bowl contenders, travel to Houston to take on the Texans, who are likely going to compete for the first overall pick this year. NFL Inactives for Thursday Night Football. Game-day NFL...
NFL Week 9 Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Eagles vs. Texans Week 9 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans matchup in Week 9. How will the Texans’ defense combat Philadelphia’s high-flying offense? Can Houston’s dynamic rookie running back, Dameon Pierce, bash through the vaunted Eagles defensive front?. And, will the Eagles keep their...
Is Isiah Pacheco a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 9?
Coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs bye week, is Isiah Pacheco a player that fantasy football managers should be looking to add and start this week? After Pacheco started the Chiefs’ last game, the excitement for his ceiling is enticing, but are we at a point where fantasy managers can actually take action on that?
College Football Playoff Rankings: The Georgia Bulldogs Falter to Third in First Edition, Tennessee Ranks No. 1 for First Time
A hotly anticipated and highly contentious moment in the 2022 college football season is upon us. The launch of the initial College Football Playoff rankings tonight renders all other polls pointless as the race to reach the final four heats up. Between now and “Selection Sunday” on Dec. 4, these...
Top 10 OTs in the 2023 NFL Draft: Paris Johnson Jr., Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Others Battling for OT1
The 2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle class is an enigma, but halfway through the season, it’s starting to look like a much stronger group than what was first anticipated. In a 2023 NFL Draft class that’s getting deeper and deeper, who are the top 10 offensive tackle prospects, and who stakes the strongest claim to the OT1 title at this moment?
NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag: Max Duggan’s Pro Prospects, and Is Steele Chambers Entering the Draft?
With the college football and NFL seasons moving right along, on-field performances take center stage. As such, preseason perceptions are confirmed to be accurate or proven to be incorrect. With that comes plenty of NFL draft news and rumors, including NFL team needs coming into focus and prospects moving up and down draft boards.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
Texans vs. Eagles Player Props for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dameon Pierce
If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s eye-catching Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
Should You Start Dameon Pierce vs. the Eagles? Fantasy Outlook for Texans Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Houston Texans hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Dameon Pierce has been a mandatory start for fantasy football managers since about Week 3. Should we be concerned about a tough Eagles defense on a short week, though?
Top 10 WRs in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jalin Hyatt, Rome Odunze Ascending as Underclassmen
The golden age of wide receiver prospects continues with the 2023 NFL Draft class. Midway through the 2022 college football season, how does the pecking order stand at WR? Who among the preseason favorites stands at WR1 — Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison, or someone else entirely?. Top 10 WRs...
Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
NFL Games Today: Thursday Night Football TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Streams, and More for Week 9
Thursday Night Football returns this week with another less-than-stellar offering when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans. The Eagles continue to prove that they are part of an elite group this season, while the Texans are simply trying to crawl themselves out from the bottom of the barrel. Here’s how to watch the NFL game today, including start times, channels, and live stream options.
