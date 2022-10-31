On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies had a night out with Pioneer Theater Company to see the smash hit Shucked over the weekend. The musical that is the first to go from Salt Lake City straight to Broadway! Here’s what it’s about: Corn Cob County faces a crisis that threatens their livelihood. The town’s favorite young couple, Maizy and Beau, have known they belong together since childhood but interrupt their nuptials to save their small town. Maizy leaves her sweetheart for the big city (Tampa, Florida) in hopes of finding someone who can help. A local con man, Gordy, takes advantage of her naivete, and seeing a chance to solve a little financial problem of his own, follows Maizy back, conveniently capturing her heart along the way. It’s a hoe-down with puns and non-stop jokes, leading up to its raucous conclusion. The ladies are giving Shucked two thumbs up! For tickets and times click here: https://pioneertheatre.org/

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO