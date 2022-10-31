Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Attacked After Facebook Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong
When one finds oneself looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, options can be limited. Do you go to the big box store and buy some wrinkled mess in a plastic bag? Do you roll the dice at Goodwill and hope to find something passable? Or do you turn to the dark side of the internet and risk using...Facebook Marketplace?
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been.
Wedding planners share the hottest colors for winter weddings
On Good Things Utah this morning – Getting married can be an exciting moment in our lives. But oftentimes, we’re so busy planning the wedding, we end up neglecting the most important thing — the marriage itself! While some couples find wedded bliss after dating for a month and elope at the county courthouse, it’s not the same for those who realize that after a decade together, they hardly knew their spouse. Before getting the invitations or finding the perfect dress, secure your relationship by cultivating healthy discussions with your partner. In an effort to fortify foundations, we have a few suggestions that will help develop a strongly rooted marriage based on friendship and open communication. After all, who wants to take chances, second-guessing for the rest of their lives?
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Pioneer Theater Company’s ‘Shucked’ to head straight from Utah to Broadway
On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies had a night out with Pioneer Theater Company to see the smash hit Shucked over the weekend. The musical that is the first to go from Salt Lake City straight to Broadway! Here’s what it’s about: Corn Cob County faces a crisis that threatens their livelihood. The town’s favorite young couple, Maizy and Beau, have known they belong together since childhood but interrupt their nuptials to save their small town. Maizy leaves her sweetheart for the big city (Tampa, Florida) in hopes of finding someone who can help. A local con man, Gordy, takes advantage of her naivete, and seeing a chance to solve a little financial problem of his own, follows Maizy back, conveniently capturing her heart along the way. It’s a hoe-down with puns and non-stop jokes, leading up to its raucous conclusion. The ladies are giving Shucked two thumbs up! For tickets and times click here: https://pioneertheatre.org/
Learn about the best places to explore in the western United States
(The Daily Dish) AYL is a family outdoor and travel show that focuses on the western United States. Each week they include activities, cool new product reviews, and suggestions on how to get the most out of a weekend or week in the west. Today Will Oxley joined us to...
Tips to helping teens cut down on screen time
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Smith Alley, founder of The Live Life Bigger Foundation, hopped on the GTU couch to share the best tips for parents and teens to cut the screen time and put down the phones. At just 19, Alley has been an advocate for youth’s mental health and ran his own foundation for over three years. Alley wants to help make sure kids are safe and mentally well while online.
Prep to be the hostess with the “mostest” this holiday season
Dress up your guest room for the holiday season! Create a cozy bedroom complete with luxury. Destini Madsen and Samantha Brannon showed us how. For the bed, have nice sheets and fluffy pillows galore garnished with lots of blankets. Have clean towels prepared on the bed, along with a “things you may have forgotten” basket. Packed with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouth wash, lotion and other things that are easy to forget.
Customize a book for your child with hand painted portraits
Hanna Hansen had an idea a few years ago to create custom books with her art. Here I am Books was created this year. Hanna’s art has brought so much happiness to kids, parents and grandparents as well. Her designs are created once you send her a few pictures of your love one. You can send her any text you would like printed in the book.
