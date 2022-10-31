Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
Yardbarker
Saints Sign WR Keith Kirkwood To Practice Squad
Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.
Bears Reportedly Beat Out Packers For Chase Claypool
One of the most surprising deals in an action-packed final day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Chicago Bears traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. It turns out, the Bears not only bolstered their own offense with the move, but played some defense against a ...
WWL-TV
Adam Zimmer, assistant coach for Saints' Super Bowl team, dies at 38
NEW ORLEANS — Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former defensive coach for the New Orleans Saints, has died at the age of 38. Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that Adam passed away on Monday. "I can’t...
numberfire.com
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Smith is still undergoing additional testing, but he's expected to be out multiple weeks. Johnny Mundt will likely take over as the Vikings' starting tight end while Smith is sidelined. He hauled in his only target for a one-yard touchdown on Sunday versus the Cardinals. Mundt's first first start is set to come in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.
Report: Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant
Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press. The Lions are
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFL Week 9 picks: Streaking Commanders upset Vikings; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid; Saints stun Ravens
I did it. I finally did it. That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up. That's right. My best bets were undefeated,...
ESPN
AFC-best Bills trade Zack Moss, pick to Colts for RB Nyheim Hines
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills added the versatile running back the team has been searching for to add to their top-ranked offense by trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) officially DNP for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Swift played last week for the first time since Week 3 and had 10 touches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell later said that Swift is not yet back to full health, so they may hold him out versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Swift popped off for 175 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in the season opener, but he has only made three limited appearances since. Jamaal Williams will handle most of the backfield work if Swift is sidelined on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Signing WR Dazz Newsome To Practice Squad
RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended) Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go...
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs
The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
