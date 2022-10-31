Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Swift played last week for the first time since Week 3 and had 10 touches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell later said that Swift is not yet back to full health, so they may hold him out versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Swift popped off for 175 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in the season opener, but he has only made three limited appearances since. Jamaal Williams will handle most of the backfield work if Swift is sidelined on Sunday.

