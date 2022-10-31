ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest numbers, October 31st

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – No major changes in Broome County COVID-19 numbers to begin this week.

270 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 24 of them new.

There are currently 53 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 566.

