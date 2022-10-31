Read full article on original website
Related
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Silver City cycling community devastated by loss of shop owners in car crash
SILVER CITY, N.M. (BRAIN) — The cycling and business community in this small city in southwestern New Mexico have been devasted by the deaths of the husband and wife who owned and ran the Gila Bike & Hike, a long-standing local bike shop. Martyn Pearson (38) and Alex Olsen...
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in NOVEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Silver City...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Dia de los Muertos procession here restrained, meaningful
At around 4:30 Tuesday evening on the corner of Pope Street and College Avenue, in front of The Glasserie, people gathered in costume with decorated floats to have their faces painted and play music in preparation for the community’s Dia de los Muertos procession. The parade kicked off at...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Fundraiser aims to save ghost town turned conservation center
The rolling and tumultuous landscape along the eastern flanks of the Gila Wilderness, situated between the villages of Winston and Hillsboro, is some of the most beautiful and mesmerizing topography in the world. It is a hiker’s paradise, a photographer’s dream and a painter’s palette. Just a short drive northeast of Silver City, this largely unspoiled natural setting is home to abundant wildlife and is rich with biodiversity.
rrobserver.com
Five fatal crashes around NM leave six people dead
Six people were killed and several more were injured in separate car crashes around the state Friday and Saturday – three of which were head-on collisions. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in any of the incidents, according to New Mexico State Police. The first crash occurred...
krwg.org
Silver City Report-the Deming Headlight relaunches, and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest top stories for Silver City Report. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
NMSP: Couple’s truck crossed centerline in fatal crash
The initial investigation into the Friday crash that killed two Silver City residents indicates that their truck crossed the centerline of the highway and struck another vehicle, according to a press release Monday from the New Mexico State Police. According to the press release, Martyn Pearson, 38, and Alexandra Olsen,...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Police shoot suspect holding hostage
At the request of the Silver City Police Department, the New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting last week that took place while Silver City police tried to serve a warrant on a suspect, who resisted arrest by holding a woman hostage with a knife. According to a...
Comments / 3