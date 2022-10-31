Read full article on original website
Related
Crash shuts Route 611 North for more than hour in Forks Township
A two-vehicle crash shut Route 611 North on Friday morning in Forks Township, authorities say. The wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Frutchey Hill Road, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. One of the vehicles then struck a house, another supervisor said. The two-lane highway, which is...
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
65-year-old passenger dies, car flips over in crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of the passenger and the driver possibly facing charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 19 around 5:00 p.m., a car was traveling along Fiddletonw Road in Elder Township. PSP stated the car, driven by an 18-year-old […]
One lane reopened after I-81 south crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash. According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash
The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
Mailbox break-ins investigated in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Outside the Shickshinny Post Office on North Canal Street is a patch of dirt where a blue post office collection box sat until recently. "There have been reports of other boxes that have been broken into — some outside of post offices, some in neighborhoods," said U.S. Postal Inspector George Clark.
Man found guilty on murder charges in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Luzerne County man will now spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting last year. A jury only needed two hours of deliberations to find 21-year-old Jayshawn Johnson guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Back in January...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Driver Seriously Hurt As Dump Truck Overturns In Morris County: PHOTOS
A dump truck driver was seriously hurt after the vehicle overturned in Morris County Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Long Valley Fire Company responded to the crash on Schooley’s Mountain Road just before 7:10 a.m., the department said. The driver was extricated with help from the local first aid...
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
wrnjradio.com
Officials tour Warren County by helicopter to get bird’s-eye view of some issues they are working to solve
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials toured the county by helicopter with the NJ State Police Office of Emergency Management last week to get a bird’s-eye view of some of the issues they are working to solve. The tour looked at flood hazard mitigation efforts, truck traffic...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
Mahanoy City fire alarm boxes now out of service
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — "So all you do is just pull this down," said Mahanoy City Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz, as he shows Newswatch 16 what it was like to call 911 during the World War One era, alerting fire companies with a flick of a switch. "Back in...
Overnight fire damages garage in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire in Luzerne County. It happened at a home on Mountain Road in Larksville around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Calls came for flames and smoke at a garage next to a home. Officials say three people went to the hospital to get checked...
Fishing rules lifted at Belmont Lake before dam work begins
PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — On a picture-perfect day at Belmont Lake near Pleasant Mount, Newswatch 16 found several people taking advantage of the day to kayak and fish after hearing about temporary changes coming to the lake. "Wanted to check it out before it gets drained," said Bill Kelly...
Times News
Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect
State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0