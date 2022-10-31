ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WBRE

65-year-old passenger dies, car flips over in crash

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of the passenger and the driver possibly facing charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 19 around 5:00 p.m., a car was traveling along Fiddletonw Road in Elder Township. PSP stated the car, driven by an 18-year-old […]
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

One lane reopened after I-81 south crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash.  According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash

The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mailbox break-ins investigated in Luzerne County

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Outside the Shickshinny Post Office on North Canal Street is a patch of dirt where a blue post office collection box sat until recently. "There have been reports of other boxes that have been broken into — some outside of post offices, some in neighborhoods," said U.S. Postal Inspector George Clark.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Times News

Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect

State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Hand House opens in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

