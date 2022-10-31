ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago.

Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.

“He’ll work on the side, and then we’ll see how he is after the day and then going into the next day, and that’ll dictate what our next step is in terms of where he goes from there,” Rivera said Monday on a video call with reporters. “He’s going to have to get back into condition. Believe me: Playing football is completely different from rehabbing, obviously, and the more reps he can get on the practice field prior to stepping onto the game field would be very beneficial to him.”

Washington has three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing.

Young, the 2020 No. 2 pick out of Ohio State who earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors by leading first-year players with 7½ sacks that season, tore the ACL on Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay. He underwent surgery that involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.

Because of that and his long-term value to the franchise, Young, doctors and the team have taken a slow, methodical approach to his recovery process. Rivera said Young had a final checkup with Dr. James Andrews, who performed the surgery, which was the final step for the 23-year-old to be cleared to practice.

Rivera said Young was “fired up” and looked ready to go upon learning he could start taking part in practice. Still, as they did with rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list after being shot twice in an armed robbery, the Commanders plan on taking it slow with Young rather than rushing him back.

“I had to tell him now, ‘We’ve got to follow the directions’ — we can’t push more for more until each step is cleared,” Rivera said. “He understands that. ... We’ve got to temper and got to make sure that Chase understands that where he is, we’ve got to be very, very diligent and stick with it.”

Even if it’s a stretch to think Young could return Sunday against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he plays Monday, Nov. 14 at the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. The next option after that would be Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Houston Texans.

Young’s eventual return is expected to bolster a front four by adding a fourth first-round pick to a stout group that includes Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat. The Commanders have picked up seven sacks and improved to 13th in the NFL on defense during their three-game winning streak that got them back to .500 on the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday

Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening.  John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old.  "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
ESPN

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio --  Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday. During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has done everything and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Coughlin's Wife, Judy, Has Passed Away At 77

Judy Coughlin, wife of former New York Giants head coach and NFL executive Tom Coughlin, passed away this Tuesday at the age of 77. In response to the heartbreaking news, Tom and the Coughlin family released a statement this morning. "Judy Coughlin, the wife of Tom Coughlin, passed away this ...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
People

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
The Associated Press

Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech and “is about spreading love always.” Durant spoke Friday at the Nets’ shootaround in Washington ahead of the evening’s game against the Wizards. When asked what he thought of Irving’s recent conduct, which landed the guard a suspension of at least five games, Durant said: “I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. I just didn’t like anything that went on. “I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”
JACKSONVILLE, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy