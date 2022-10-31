ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Column: Chastain rides the wall into NASCAR's title race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpcM6_0itNX2Wf00

There’s been an internal battle raging inside Ross Chastain as he’s clawed his way into NASCAR’s championship finale.

He’s an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who was never supposed to make it to the top level of stock car racing.

But he did and it required Chastain to bump and bang his way through traffic from journeyman driver to a top Cup team with race-winning cars. He built a solid list of rivals critical of his aggressive style along the way, and as it became clear Chastain might actually have a chance to race for the Cup title, he started to wonder if his rivals were right about him.

Was he making too many mistakes? Trying too hard? Did he need a different approach?

Doesn’t matter now.

With a spot in NASCAR’s championship finale in sight if Chastain could somehow pull off a miracle, he went video game-style and used a wall-hugging ride he’d tried as a kid while playing NASCAR 2005 on his Nintendo GameCube.

Two points shy of Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot to next week’s race, Chastain found himself too far behind to make up the ground. So shifted his Chevrolet into fifth gear on the backstretch, deliberately smacked the Martinsville Speedway wall, then took his hands off the wheel.

Chastain let the wall guide the No. 1 the final quarter-mile around the Virginia short track with his foot flat on the gas. He went from 10th to fifth as the breathtaking move shot his Chevy around cars and into the final four.

“This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing!” two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso tweeted on Monday. “We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality.”

The move put Chastain into the championship four for the first time in his career, in his second season of full-time Cup racing with a competitive team. It gave second-year team Trackhouse Racing its first shot at the title, too.

Chastain said he’d been beaten by the move on the video game by his brother at “Dodge Raceway somewhere in a fake city, somewhere in Florida,” but he’d never actually tried it in real life.

In fact, he stressed repeatedly it didn’t even cross his mind to ride the wall until it his season was a half-lap away from ending.

“Never once did it cross my mind or ever try it. I want to make that clear. The last time would have been a long time ago before I was even thinking about being a NASCAR driver,” Chastain said. “It flashed back in my head on the white flag.”

Chastain is now being celebrated in all circles of motorsports: the same driver who during this season of clashing with rivals was turned into a verb when Kyle Busch said “I got Chastained” after an on-track incident.

It was the fastest lap a stock car has ever run at Martinsville, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The track record was 18.954 seconds. Chastain’s final lap was 18.845 seconds and he was hurtling at between 50 and 70 mph faster than the cars he was sailing past as the wall guided him.

NASCAR said Chastain’s move was legal.

His competitors aren’t sure it should stay that way.

Hamlin crew chief Chris Gabehart noted “the tracks aren’t built with this in mind from a safety perspective. Someone could get hurt.... OUTSIDE the track.”

Kyle Larson tried a similar move at Darlington Raceway last year and has since wished he’d never set the example.

“It’s just a bad look. I’m embarrassed that I did it at Darlington,” Larson said. “Maybe if I didn’t do it last year, people wouldn’t even think to do that, so I’m embarrassed myself and glad that I didn’t win (Darlington) that way.”

It’s not that drivers didn’t like the move — Chase Briscoe even tried it on a video game later Sunday night and complained when it didn’t work in make-believe — and Kevin Harvick noted Chastain would not have been successful if not for NASCAR’s new, durable Next Gen car. He also predicted NASCAR potentially outlawing such moves.

“My guess is that will be the only time you see this. But making a rule is always a feather in the cap!” Harvick tweeted.

Joey Logano even called on NASCAR to act before this weekend’s finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the championships will be decided in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series. NASCAR is already shrouded in Xfinity Series controversy after Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones to win Saturday at Martinsville and knock Jones out of the playoffs.

“As spectacular as it was, as much as it worked, the problem is now the box is open, right?” Logano said. “Now every Xfinity race, every Truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, this wall riding is going to be a play. That’s not good. That’s not good.

“I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There’s no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don’t know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag.”

Chastain, now a household name in the racing world, wasn’t sure what NASCAR might do about his experiment. All he knows is he’ll be racing Logano, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott next Sunday for the Cup championship.

“I’m proud to be in this circus. I’m proud of my brothers and sisters that I go to battle with. They might get mad at me. It’s been wild to race against my heroes,” Chastain said. “The craziest thing is when they’ve been mad at me. I’ve had crew members be mad at me this year. That’s the most humbling experience that I’ve ever experienced.

“So having more acknowledgment or more smiles my way, whether it was because it was crazy or not, I don’t really care. I’m going to take it. I don’t get many from the garage. Just them acknowledging that, whether it was good or bad on their end, they acknowledged, they smiled, gave me a thumbs-up and I’ll take it.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Joe Freedom
3d ago

I don't understand how a race move carried out successfully once in75 years is now a concern for every race. A last ditch effort that 99% of drivers will look at and go "no way" too much risk. Chastain did it and should go down in NASCAR history for doing it. He was willing to "put them on the dash" when most primadonna elite would never do it. Larson and Legano need to chill out.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News

Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened

Denny Hamlin thought he was advancing to the Championship 4 until he crossed the finish line at Martinsville, and the radio communication reveals the painful moment he realized the run at his first elusive title was over. The post Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
msn.com

Top rival rips Ty Gibbs before NASCAR championship race

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson did not hold back Thursday when asked about fellow Xfinity Series competitor Ty Gibbs. “I just don’t like him,” Gragson told reporters at Phoenix Raceway. “I’m speaking what everybody doesn’t want to say.”. Gragson’s attitude could set up fireworks this Saturday...
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Reportedly Finalizing Blockbuster NASCAR Move

Longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson is reportedly finalizing a massive move in the sport. According to a report from Jordan Bianchi, the legendary NASCAR driver is finalizing a big move ahead of the 2023 season. "Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the...
Road & Track

Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride

No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
102.5 The Bone

Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious

Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
Outsider.com

NASCAR Fan Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot by Honoring Dale Earnhardt With His Picks

Imagine loving your favorite NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt so much that he’s an inspiration to win a lottery jackpot. That’s what Luther Dowdy did in North Carolina. His love and support of the NASCAR legend paid off in a big way. Dowdy won more than $200,000 in the lottery. Dowdy, 63, a grave digger, happened to purchase three “Quick Pick” tickets. Why three? It was his way of paying homage to the No. 3 on Earnhardt’s race car.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
PHOENIX, AZ
racer.com

Racing on TV, November 4-6

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR will crown champions in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, marking the third consecutive year the Arizona track has hosted the final race of the season for each series. All three car manufacturers are represented in the Cup Championship 4. Ross Chastain and Chase...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part owner, driver

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He'll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson announced that his...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy