Court papers: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi told police he wanted to hold House speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. Paul Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital Thursday after prosecutors said he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family’s Pacific Heights...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO