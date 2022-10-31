ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court papers: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi told police he wanted to hold House speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court papers: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi told police he wanted to hold House speaker hostage, ‘break her kneecaps.’

The Associated Press

Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker's daughter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. Paul Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital Thursday after prosecutors said he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family’s Pacific Heights...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Investigators say car was buried in insurance fraud scheme

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday. The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley. Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were used to examine the scene. Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
ATHERTON, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

