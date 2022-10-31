ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Eagles vs Texans on Prime Video in Week 9; 2022 TNF schedule

Thursday Night Football is back for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season where Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles try hope to avoid an upset against a chaotic Houston Texans team in disarray in the eighth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Eagles vs. Texans now on Thursday Night Football.
HOUSTON, TX
The Oregonian

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (11/3/22)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit Davis Mills and the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Houston has lost four of five meetings by 10 points or more. This interconference matchup kicks off Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
HOUSTON, TX
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice

Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy