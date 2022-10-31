Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Caesars promo code for Thursday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet for Eagles vs. Texans
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off with the Eagles traveling down to Houston to face the Texans, and new customers can...
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Eagles vs Texans on Prime Video in Week 9; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football is back for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season where Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles try hope to avoid an upset against a chaotic Houston Texans team in disarray in the eighth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Eagles vs. Texans now on Thursday Night Football.
FanDuel promo code for TNF: $1,000 no sweat first bet for Eagles vs. Texans
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The halfway point of the NFL season is upon us, and there’s a FanDuel promo code that can lead you to a $1,000...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $200 on Eagles vs. Texans and $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The TNF game between the Eagles and Texans is an excellent way to get into Week 9 NFL action, offering a golden opportunity...
Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (11/3/22)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit Davis Mills and the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Houston has lost four of five meetings by 10 points or more. This interconference matchup kicks off Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Picks for Tennessee-Georgia, and the playoff rankings that mattered most: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive right into a discussion of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. What made Shehan and Doug the most angry?. Where was the committee right?. What mattered the most...
What TV channel is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 4 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/2/2022)
The Phillies now have an improbable lead in this postseason matchup, leading the Houston Astros 2-1 with Game 4 of the 2022 World Series taking place tonight in Philadelphia. The first pitch takes place on Wednesday, November 2 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice
Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
