ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Bicyclists v. Pedestrians

Ryan Cruz’s article of October 20 concerning the need for the city to “explore other options” to address the competition between the pedestrian and bicycle traffic on State Street is prescient. In 2006, having lived in the western area of downtown for over one and a half...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Charles Owen

Charles (Chuck) William Owen passed away peacefully on 10/31/2022 in Santa Rosa, California. Born in Los Angeles, California on 10/20/1927, he was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elmer Owen and Ella Mary (Dermody) Owen, his first wife, Carol Ann (McLean) Owen and second wife, Helen Irene (Goyneche) Owen. Charles is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Ronald, Mary, Kathleen (Alex), Kevin (Kim) and Christine (John), 7 grandchildren and many grand dogs.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

M.A. Rasmussen

M.A. Rasmussen died in September at the age of 87. She lived a jam packed life – full of interests and adventures that spanned decades and locales. She was a dynamic and creative soul – and it seemed everything she turned her attention to was an outlet for her creativity.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords

Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | UCSB Arts & Lectures Hosts Donor Dinner Before SWING OUT Show

On October 8, UCSB Arts & Lectures held a lovely Producers Circle reception and dinner in the Arlington Courtyard prior to the entertaining Joyce Theater’s production SWING OUT at The Granada Theatre. It was the first gathering for this group of major donors, who help make possible the lectures, performances, community outreach, and education that Arts & Lectures provides to the community.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 1, 2022 – Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Please Vote Yes on Measure B

For the sake of my daughter and all the children in Goleta who deserve safe and clean places for recreation, I’m supporting Measure B on Goleta’s November 8 ballot. Goleta needs more funding for both active and passive recreation. Case in point is our wonderful Lake Los Carneros preserve. For over a year the wooden bridge connecting trails at the eastern end of the reserve is no longer in service because it needs to be rebuilt. Similarly, the path on the dam and leading to the path to Stow House is a mess of potholes and broken asphalt. Why? Lack of funding.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

DP News: Local High Schoolers Run the Show in Goleta

It’s Friday morning at Dos Pueblos High School, and the campus is already teeming. Kids have one eye on the school day ahead, the other on the weekend. Tonight is the biggest football game of the year for Dos Pueblos, against San Marcos, their crosstown rival from a few exits down the 101. That means groups of students are scrambling to decorate the Goleta school’s Greek amphitheater ahead of the lunchtime pep rally.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lucille Tico

Lucille (Lu) Warner Tico was the best kind of legend. Singular yet interconnected, gentle yet strong; giving, wise, utterly irreplaceable. Born into a set of premature twins at Cottage Hospital on July 10, 1932, Lu and Carolyn Warner’s journey began with a jolt: their mother, Virginia Warner, passed away in childbirth. In a tradition of resilience and benevolence that would go on to emerge through Lu’s own life, Helen “Lollie” Warner–Virginia’s teenage sister–adopted the twins with their older sister, Celia, who was not yet two years old. She raised all three girls with the help of their maternal grandmother, Nelle Warner, thus beginning a legacy of strong women who used the challenges of life to connect more deeply, to empathize, and to lean in.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

In Memoriam | Jorgia Bordofsky: 1942-2022

Jorgia Bordofsky died on September 28, “heading off to the happy hunting grounds,” as she liked to say. Never mind a little cultural appropriation; this turquoise-wearing Freedom Rider had earned a pass with a lifetime of bona fides. The oldest of four children, Jorgia grew up in Los...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Full Belly Files | An All-Time Cellar Raid

This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on October 28, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. For all there is to love about the latest releases of wine — I, for one, am increasingly drawn...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Library Gives ‘Stuffies’ a Harry Potter Night

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 2, 2022 – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend the night at Hogwarts? On Friday, October 28th over 200 “stuffies” got to experience the magic of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter firsthand at Goleta Valley Library’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Harry Potter edition! The library staff was well prepared for a great turnout and were thrilled to see a total of 219 stuffed animals dropped off this year for a magic-filled “all-nighter.”
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Julie Antelman

Julie Antelman, born March 30, 1935, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her three children; Kristin, Gretchen, and Erik; and six grandchildren; Megan, Ben, Tim, Christopher, Dakota, and Keegan. Julie MacElwee was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, studied history...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative Selects Sites to Become Resilience Hubs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) is pleased to announce three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program. A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Pavement Rehabilitation Work to Begin in Western Goleta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2022 – Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, November 7th, on various roadway sections in the Cannon Green and Covington Neighborhoods, Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda Avenue to Evergreen Drive. The roadwork is part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy