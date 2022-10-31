Read full article on original website
Bicyclists v. Pedestrians
Ryan Cruz’s article of October 20 concerning the need for the city to “explore other options” to address the competition between the pedestrian and bicycle traffic on State Street is prescient. In 2006, having lived in the western area of downtown for over one and a half...
Charles Owen
Charles (Chuck) William Owen passed away peacefully on 10/31/2022 in Santa Rosa, California. Born in Los Angeles, California on 10/20/1927, he was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elmer Owen and Ella Mary (Dermody) Owen, his first wife, Carol Ann (McLean) Owen and second wife, Helen Irene (Goyneche) Owen. Charles is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Ronald, Mary, Kathleen (Alex), Kevin (Kim) and Christine (John), 7 grandchildren and many grand dogs.
M.A. Rasmussen
M.A. Rasmussen died in September at the age of 87. She lived a jam packed life – full of interests and adventures that spanned decades and locales. She was a dynamic and creative soul – and it seemed everything she turned her attention to was an outlet for her creativity.
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
Society Matters | UCSB Arts & Lectures Hosts Donor Dinner Before SWING OUT Show
On October 8, UCSB Arts & Lectures held a lovely Producers Circle reception and dinner in the Arlington Courtyard prior to the entertaining Joyce Theater’s production SWING OUT at The Granada Theatre. It was the first gathering for this group of major donors, who help make possible the lectures, performances, community outreach, and education that Arts & Lectures provides to the community.
City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 1, 2022 – Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program...
Please Vote Yes on Measure B
For the sake of my daughter and all the children in Goleta who deserve safe and clean places for recreation, I’m supporting Measure B on Goleta’s November 8 ballot. Goleta needs more funding for both active and passive recreation. Case in point is our wonderful Lake Los Carneros preserve. For over a year the wooden bridge connecting trails at the eastern end of the reserve is no longer in service because it needs to be rebuilt. Similarly, the path on the dam and leading to the path to Stow House is a mess of potholes and broken asphalt. Why? Lack of funding.
DP News: Local High Schoolers Run the Show in Goleta
It’s Friday morning at Dos Pueblos High School, and the campus is already teeming. Kids have one eye on the school day ahead, the other on the weekend. Tonight is the biggest football game of the year for Dos Pueblos, against San Marcos, their crosstown rival from a few exits down the 101. That means groups of students are scrambling to decorate the Goleta school’s Greek amphitheater ahead of the lunchtime pep rally.
Lucille Tico
Lucille (Lu) Warner Tico was the best kind of legend. Singular yet interconnected, gentle yet strong; giving, wise, utterly irreplaceable. Born into a set of premature twins at Cottage Hospital on July 10, 1932, Lu and Carolyn Warner’s journey began with a jolt: their mother, Virginia Warner, passed away in childbirth. In a tradition of resilience and benevolence that would go on to emerge through Lu’s own life, Helen “Lollie” Warner–Virginia’s teenage sister–adopted the twins with their older sister, Celia, who was not yet two years old. She raised all three girls with the help of their maternal grandmother, Nelle Warner, thus beginning a legacy of strong women who used the challenges of life to connect more deeply, to empathize, and to lean in.
In Memoriam | Jorgia Bordofsky: 1942-2022
Jorgia Bordofsky died on September 28, “heading off to the happy hunting grounds,” as she liked to say. Never mind a little cultural appropriation; this turquoise-wearing Freedom Rider had earned a pass with a lifetime of bona fides. The oldest of four children, Jorgia grew up in Los...
Full Belly Files | An All-Time Cellar Raid
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on October 28, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. For all there is to love about the latest releases of wine — I, for one, am increasingly drawn...
Goleta Library Gives ‘Stuffies’ a Harry Potter Night
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 2, 2022 – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend the night at Hogwarts? On Friday, October 28th over 200 “stuffies” got to experience the magic of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter firsthand at Goleta Valley Library’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Harry Potter edition! The library staff was well prepared for a great turnout and were thrilled to see a total of 219 stuffed animals dropped off this year for a magic-filled “all-nighter.”
Julie Antelman
Julie Antelman, born March 30, 1935, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her three children; Kristin, Gretchen, and Erik; and six grandchildren; Megan, Ben, Tim, Christopher, Dakota, and Keegan. Julie MacElwee was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, studied history...
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Review: Carla Morrison Takes Us on a Music Journey at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Carla Morrison’s performance transcended language and lyrics and left members of the audience from all backgrounds alike floored as they were brought on a journey through love, grief, and finally, to happiness. Morrison was accompanied on stage at Campbell Hall by band members Alejandro Jiménez, Daniel Fraire, and Samuel...
Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative Selects Sites to Become Resilience Hubs
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) is pleased to announce three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program. A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event.
Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Pavement Rehabilitation Work to Begin in Western Goleta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2022 – Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, November 7th, on various roadway sections in the Cannon Green and Covington Neighborhoods, Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda Avenue to Evergreen Drive. The roadwork is part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete.
Santa Barbara Grapples with How to Cut Multimillion-Dollar Baby in Half
A friendly but pointed game of tug-of-war played out this Tuesday at the city’s Finance Committee, with members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon, and Randy Rowse grappling with how to spend a $14.6 million surplus in Santa Barbara’s budget. “It’s a good problem to have,” said Friedman.
Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.
