ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermann, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A $100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at Walmart in Washington, Missouri, on October 21. The lottery ticket was a “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratchers ticket. The $5 game became available in January 2022. Players have more than $15.5 million collectively. The chances of winning...
WASHINGTON, MO
stlmag.com

Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant

Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres

Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
DES PERES, MO
stlmag.com

A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000

Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
kjluradio.com

University of Missouri receives $25 million gift

The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

South Point Elementary locks down

South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy