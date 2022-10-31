Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
FOX2now.com
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A $100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at Walmart in Washington, Missouri, on October 21. The lottery ticket was a “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratchers ticket. The $5 game became available in January 2022. Players have more than $15.5 million collectively. The chances of winning...
stlmag.com
Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant
Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
Electronics & More Recycling Drop-Off event taking place today
Get some help after clearing out your home of obsolete electronics
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
kwos.com
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Macy’s will close “any day” marking the end of an era at Chesterfield Mall
Macy’s department store holds a blowout sale as they gear up to close at the Chesterfield Mall.
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
stlmag.com
Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres
Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
stlmag.com
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
kjluradio.com
University of Missouri receives $25 million gift
The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
