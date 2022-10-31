Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reminds the community that flu vaccination along with COVID-19 vaccination are critical in reducing the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the community. The updated, more protective flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters are available broadly for those eligible. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommend that all people six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every year. It is also critical for everyone ages 5 and up to receive the updated COVID-19 booster if it has been two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, regardless of the type of dose received.

