Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Urges Residents to Get a Flue Shot and COVID-19 Booster
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reminds the community that flu vaccination along with COVID-19 vaccination are critical in reducing the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the community. The updated, more protective flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters are available broadly for those eligible. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommend that all people six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every year. It is also critical for everyone ages 5 and up to receive the updated COVID-19 booster if it has been two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, regardless of the type of dose received.
Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Unified School District is placing potentially life-saving Narcan in its schools this week. Narcan is an opioid blocker. its arrival comes just days after the school board unanimously approved the decision to place it in schools. The Santa Barbara Unified School District received 28 of the 38 boxes The post Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation
Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.
Santa Barbara County Supervisors Greenlight Two Cannabis Projects, Reject Appeals
Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting wasn’t all about cannabis, but for much of its duration, it certainly felt like it was. While the debate at times got convoluted and contentious, the punch line of the day was short and simple. The supervisors gave their collective thumbs-up to two cannabis projects that had been previously approved by the county’s Planning Commission and subsequently appealed by their neighbors.
Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Grapples with How to Cut Multimillion-Dollar Baby in Half
A friendly but pointed game of tug-of-war played out this Tuesday at the city’s Finance Committee, with members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon, and Randy Rowse grappling with how to spend a $14.6 million surplus in Santa Barbara’s budget. “It’s a good problem to have,” said Friedman.
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
Charles Owen
Charles (Chuck) William Owen passed away peacefully on 10/31/2022 in Santa Rosa, California. Born in Los Angeles, California on 10/20/1927, he was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elmer Owen and Ella Mary (Dermody) Owen, his first wife, Carol Ann (McLean) Owen and second wife, Helen Irene (Goyneche) Owen. Charles is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Ronald, Mary, Kathleen (Alex), Kevin (Kim) and Christine (John), 7 grandchildren and many grand dogs.
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:. State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial...
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials
Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign. The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the...
Why older adults have the highest suicide rate: Signs, resources & how to help
October 31st marks the end of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. But addressing mental health should be a focus year round.
Coastal View
Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase
The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
syvnews.com
Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal
More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
On-Leave City Attorney Ariel Calonne Gets Unscheduled Performance Review
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday held an unscheduled performance review of City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who has been on paid leave since late July following an undisclosed incident inside the City Attorney’s Office. While no official account of the incident has been provided, sources say Calonne engaged in an unusually loud and heated argument with a colleague, which was then reported by multiple individuals to the city’s Human Resources department.
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Chumash Fire Department Fills In at Figueroa Station
Mutual aid is a common precept among firefighting agencies, but these past several months found an entire contingent from the Chumash Fire Department staffing the U.S. Forest Services’ Figueroa Mountain station, which was shorthanded. The Chumash department is often called away on calls for mutual aid — 50 sorties to fires in 10 states so far this year — but this one was a staffing duty and closer to home: “This is historically Chumash land,” said J.P. Zavalla, fire chief for the department, “and we have many sacred sites here in the Los Padres National Forest. The Chumash Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service have a common goal of protecting our resources here.”
Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Didier
Barbara Jean Stevenson Didier died on April 20, 2022 at the age of 67. She leaves behind a better world for having graced the earth. There is much to be said about this special and multi-talented business, community, and family leader. She would want you to know she had a kind heart, a spiritual relationship, and a loving family.
