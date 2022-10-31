Read full article on original website
sobeit!
4d ago
She was found not guilty on most charges.. I doubt they will prosecute on the charge they couldn’t decide on! 🤷🏻♀️ IT WAS SELF DEFENSE!!
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
‘I am a mother not a murderer!’: Woman gets 40 years to life for killing daughter’s boyfriend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who shot and killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a confrontation outside his home received a sentence Thursday of 40 years to life in prison and is asking for forgiveness. On the morning of Aug. 10, 2021, Javontae Tervell Green was shot on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. […]
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
2 arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary: RPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook. Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing […]
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia Wednesday night.
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 4): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at around 12:28 p.m., deputies from the Frazier Park Substation were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way to check the welfare of Kris Souza. The reporting party said...
Unlicensed elderly man arrested following hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to a hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd.
