BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Kansas woman who led all-female IS battalion sentenced to 20 years
A US woman who admitted leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group (IS) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Allison Fluke-Ekren, a 42-year-old from Kansas, committed terrorist acts in Iraq, Syria and Libya over an eight-year period. She also admitted to giving military training to more...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
BBC
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
BBC
Hadis Najafi: Iran police fire on mourners for female protester - witnesses
Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say. Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.
