ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

November KSB Speaker Series – The Role of Nuclear Power in Our Energy Future

Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series. This event will be held live at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona, and doors open at 4:30.  It will not be simulcast on ZOOM.  Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYUNb_0itNUqWh00
Tom Ginn, Ph.D.

This month’s guest will be Tom Ginn, Ph.D. who will be speaking about the role of nuclear power in creating a sustainable energy future.

In the face of rising global temperatures, the world faces critical decisions concerning the implementation of low-carbon sources for electricity generation.  To meet IPCC and other temperature goals, society must choose between energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear while fossil-fuel sources are being phased out.  This presentation will examine various low-carbon technologies, existing and future, for their ability to meet electrical needs under rising electrification in the coming decades.  Ginn will focus on the potential role of nuclear energy to meet baseline energy needs, given considerations of safety, efficiency, reliability, and public perception of hazards.

Tom Ginn is an environmental toxicologist who has worked on major pollution issues throughout the U.S.  He has a B.S. in Fisheries and an M.S. in Marine Biology from Oregon State University.  He received a Ph.D. from New York University while conducting research on the ecological effects of a nuclear power plant on the Hudson River Estuary.  Over his 50-year career, he has served as an expert witness for some of the largest federal and state lawsuits in the U.S involving releases of toxic chemicals to the environment.  Dr. Ginn has published extensively in the scientific literature on subjects such as PCB toxicity, metals bioaccumulation, impacts of sewage discharges, and global marine pollution issues.  He has taught several courses in the OLLI program at Yavapai College concerning emerging environmental issues.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.  For the past fifty years, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to conserving the area’s beauty by opposing ill-considered growth and disregard for maintaining precious resources such as clean water, dark skies, and native plants, as well as noise pollution, etc.  For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ .

This post November KSB Speaker Series – The Role of Nuclear Power in Our Energy Future originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chamberbusinessnews.com

Flagstaff Chamber pushes back against eye-popping rate hike

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, the Flagstaff region’s most influential business community advocate, is pushing back strongly against a proposed fee increase by city government that the chamber says would result in a substantial economic burden on its members. The city council is angling to raise the stormwater...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes

Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Community Library welcomes Diane Phelps Budden for Author Talk

Verde Valley News – Join local author Diane Phelps Budden in Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 17th for a presentation and discussion of her newest book, Dear Hubby of Mine: Home Front Wives of World War II.  Diane Phelps Budden spent over 30 years in corporate and academic marketing in Michigan [...] This post Camp Verde Community Library welcomes Diane Phelps Budden for Author Talk originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Creates Dining Adventures In Sedona!

Sedona AZ News: Restaurateur extraordinaire Heinrich Stasiuk is making an indelible mark on the appetites of Sedona locals and visitors alike with six exciting locations under his belt so far in Sedona and more on the horizon. As founder and CEO of the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, Heinrich now operates Shorebird Restaurant, Spoke and Wheel Tavern, [...] This post Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Creates Dining Adventures In Sedona! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Red Rock Ranger District Announces Trail Volunteer Workdays

Sedona News –  The Coconino National Forest, Red Rock Ranger District invites volunteers to help maintain the trails in the Red Rock District. Please bring long sleeved shirt, pants, closed toe shoes and snacks/water for the day. The Forest Service will provide tools. 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. each day November 17, Easy Breezy Trail, [...] This post Red Rock Ranger District Announces Trail Volunteer Workdays originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Festival and Jewish Community present Sedona Jewish Film Festival Nov. 5-7

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to team up with the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley to present the Sedona Jewish Film Festival Nov. 5-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The program will feature five award-winning feature films from around the world.   iMordecai — Opening Night Film [...] This post Festival and Jewish Community present Sedona Jewish Film Festival Nov. 5-7 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Photo Chosen for Arizona State Archives Month Poster

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum has announced that one of their almost 50,000 historic images of the greater Sedona area has been selected for inclusion on the 2022 Arizona Archives Month poster. October is Archives Month, and each year, the Archives and Records Management Division of the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum Photo Chosen for Arizona State Archives Month Poster originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
arcadianews.com

In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’

Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
MAYER, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Quiet Out There

… returning to Sedona late afternoon on a cold February day, the sun was doing its thing on the red rocks of Sedona, when I took this shot looking north up Long Canyon, as I headed back to the airport … about three miles to go, engine off and silent … just some light wind [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Quiet Out There originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jeff Kashiwa brings Smooth Jazz to Sound Bites Grill This Weekend

Sedona AZ News: Jazz lovers take note – Jazz impresario Jeff Kashiwa takes the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage on Saturday, November 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Continuing its tradition of bringing only the best musical acts to the restaurant, Sound Bites Grill is proud to announce its hosting of one of the [...] This post Jeff Kashiwa brings Smooth Jazz to Sound Bites Grill This Weekend originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

WILHOIT TOWN HALL HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED

Due to pending weather Supervisor Harry Oberg HAS CANCELED the annual Wilhoit Town Hall FROM Thursday, November 3, 2022, and is RESCHEDULED to Thursday, November 10th, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Calvary Church located at 8530 S. Walden Blvd. Town Halls...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Armstrong Steps Out of the Past and Into the Future

Sedona AZ 2023 Mayoral Election By Samaire Armstrong  Dear Community: Our sweet hometown now stands at the precipice of having to decide whether to continue along its path towards urbanization, overcrowding, overspending and losing our character, or moving into the future with fresh ideas and a sense of purpose guiding us to a new tomorrow. [...] This post Armstrong Steps Out of the Past and Into the Future originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Help Solve the OHV Crisis

By Craig Swanson President, Keep Sedona Beautiful Sedona News – Keep Sedona Beautiful has created a new film showing the devastation to the National Forest by irresponsible OHV drivers. We urge you to watch this film and then contact the Forest Service at 928-527-3600 to demand that OHV abuse stops in both the Broken Arrow [...] This post Help Solve the OHV Crisis originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall. They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home. Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over....
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino NF Christmas tree permit sales begin November 10

Arizona News – The Coconino National Forest will begin selling a limited number of Christmas tree permits online starting 8 a.m. November 10. Permit owners will be allowed to begin cutting November 18 and can continue to do so through December 31. A total of 1,300 permits will be available via Recreation.gov. Permit purchasers should thoroughly [...] This post Coconino NF Christmas tree permit sales begin November 10 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum to Host Veterans Day Tribute

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum’s annual Veterans Day tribute will be on Friday, November 11 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Museum. All veterans of all U.S. service branches, active military, family, friends, and residents who want to show their appreciation to those who have served and are now serving are invited to [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum to Host Veterans Day Tribute originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
380
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy