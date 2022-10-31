November KSB Speaker Series – The Role of Nuclear Power in Our Energy Future

Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series. This event will be held live at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona, and doors open at 4:30. It will not be simulcast on ZOOM. Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

This month’s guest will be Tom Ginn, Ph.D. who will be speaking about the role of nuclear power in creating a sustainable energy future.

In the face of rising global temperatures, the world faces critical decisions concerning the implementation of low-carbon sources for electricity generation. To meet IPCC and other temperature goals, society must choose between energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear while fossil-fuel sources are being phased out. This presentation will examine various low-carbon technologies, existing and future, for their ability to meet electrical needs under rising electrification in the coming decades. Ginn will focus on the potential role of nuclear energy to meet baseline energy needs, given considerations of safety, efficiency, reliability, and public perception of hazards.

Tom Ginn is an environmental toxicologist who has worked on major pollution issues throughout the U.S. He has a B.S. in Fisheries and an M.S. in Marine Biology from Oregon State University. He received a Ph.D. from New York University while conducting research on the ecological effects of a nuclear power plant on the Hudson River Estuary. Over his 50-year career, he has served as an expert witness for some of the largest federal and state lawsuits in the U.S involving releases of toxic chemicals to the environment. Dr. Ginn has published extensively in the scientific literature on subjects such as PCB toxicity, metals bioaccumulation, impacts of sewage discharges, and global marine pollution issues. He has taught several courses in the OLLI program at Yavapai College concerning emerging environmental issues.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. For the past fifty years, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to conserving the area’s beauty by opposing ill-considered growth and disregard for maintaining precious resources such as clean water, dark skies, and native plants, as well as noise pollution, etc. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ .

