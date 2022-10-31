Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park

Corson’s Inlet State Park/ Strathmere Volunteer Fire Co. Photo Credit: NJ.gov/ Strathmere Fire Rescue

Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said.

"The vessel began to submerge, and the occupants jumped into the water," State Police SFC Lawrence Peele said.

"Prior to arrival by troopers, members of the Strathmere Fire Department located the occupants and transported them to land," Peele said.

No one was hurt.

