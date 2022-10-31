ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HO5F_0itNUeBD00
Corson’s Inlet State Park/ Strathmere Volunteer Fire Co. Photo Credit: NJ.gov/ Strathmere Fire Rescue

Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said.

"The vessel began to submerge, and the occupants jumped into the water," State Police SFC Lawrence Peele said.

"Prior to arrival by troopers, members of the Strathmere Fire Department located the occupants and transported them to land," Peele said.

No one was hurt.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In Toms River: Report

A medical chopper was called to the scene of a Toms River crash Friday, Nov. 4, the Lakewood Scoop reports.The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. on Old Freehold Road near Wilkinson Street. Crews needed to cut a trapped victim out of one of the vehicles, TLS said.Click here for more…
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Find Missing Fisherman In Toms River

A fisherman went missing at Callus Island County Park in Toms River, but was quickly located, authorities said. The water search, which included fire department boats, began mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. "There was a brief search for a fisherman but he was quickly located safe," a police department spokeswoman...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Route 30 South Jersey Crash

A passenger from Burlington County was killed in a crash on Route 30 in Atlantic County. Bruce H. GIlbert of Browns Mills died in the Thursday, Nov. 3 crash, Mullica Township police said. At about 11:45 a.m., police responded to the intersection of White Horse Pike (Route 30) and Elwood...
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say

The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Wildwood Motel Guest Threatens To Make Bomb: Police

Bomb-making materials were discovered when police in Wildwood searched a motel room, authorities said. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:37 a.m., the Wildwood Police Department received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel located at 209 East Spencer Ave. Police spoke with the manager who stated that...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Man found with bomb-making materials in Jersey Shore motel, cops say

A 37-year-old man from Maine was arrested last week after he unsuccessfully tried to build a bomb in the Jersey Shore motel room in which he was staying, officials said. Wildwood police were called to the Mango Motel on Spencer Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday after several residents heard Joshua Bailey make comments about constructing a bomb, authorities said.
WILDWOOD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Shamong Woman Charged With DWI & Causing Fatal Collision in Medford Lakes

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Medford Lakes Police Chief Robert Dugan Jr. announced on November 3, 2022 that a 58-year-old Shamong woman has been charged with driving while impaired and causing the death of a teenage motorist earlier this year during a head-on collision in Medford Lakes. Theresa...
MEDFORD LAKES, NJ
Shore News Network

Three teens injured, one extricated in Egg Harbor crash

EGG HARBOR – A teenage passenger required extrication after a crash in Egg Harbor on Tuesday that sent two others to the hospital. Firefighters and police responded to Mill Road in the area Tremont Avenue for a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 am. “A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student (17 years of age) from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling west on Mill Road,” the Egg Harbor Police Department reported. “As the vehicle approached the intersection with Tremont Ave, a second vehicle proceeded into the intersection. The juvenile driver attempted an evasive maneuver and lost control of his The post Three teens injured, one extricated in Egg Harbor crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Daily Voice

Fugitive Captured In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

UPDATE: A fugitive in a South Jersey shooting has been captured.A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Cumberland County, authorities said.At 4:24 p.m. Millville police responded to the 400 block of North 4th Street, Millville for a reported gunshot victim.Police …
MILLVILLE, NJ
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

A serious crash was reported on Interstate 295 in Camden County, authorities said. The crash with injuries was reported at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 28 in Barrington, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Two lanes were initially closed, according to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
397K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy