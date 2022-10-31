MARYSVILLE, Calif. — An inmate inside the Yuba County Jail died on Wednesday evening after having a reported medical emergency. Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said their correctional deputies were alerted to the 30-year-old inmate having a medical emergency at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They said their deputies and medical staff immediately began treatment on the inmate, however, he needed to be transferred to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead.

