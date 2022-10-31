Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Willows man injured in Glenn County shooting has died
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Glenn County has died, according to deputies. Deputies identified the man as 46-year-old Ramiro Licea Martinez from Willows. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to County Road 60 and County Road 99W, south...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police investigating vandalism at local synagogue
CHICO, Calif. - 9:47 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police are investigating reports of vandalism that took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that an unidentified suspect burned a sign in front of the synagogue...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time
CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
krcrtv.com
Two suspects on the loose after shooting an Oroville man inside his home
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Police Department is investigating a case of 2 people breaking into a man's home, shooting and injuring him the morning after Halloween. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 3:15 a.m. Oroville Police Officers and Cal Fire personnel were dispatched to 535 High St. on a reported shooting with one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
KCRA.com
Yuba City 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward in Yuba City on Wednesday, officials said. The hit-and-run happened around 12:25 p.m. on C Street, the Yuba City Police Department said on Thursday. Officers received a call of a victim lying in the roadway after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
actionnewsnow.com
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
krcrtv.com
Deputies looking for answers after man found dead south of Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. — Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for answers after a man was shot to death on Friday near County Road 60 and County Road 99W south of Willows. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the area around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a man in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison
CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County veteran charged with making criminal threats found incompetent to stand trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran the district attorney said was charged with making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting was found incompetent to stand trial, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Ramsey said Dallas Marsh is scheduled to return to...
Phone and internet outage in two counties attributed to wire theft, officials say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of […]
krcrtv.com
Yuba County Jail inmate dies on Wednesday after medical emergency
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — An inmate inside the Yuba County Jail died on Wednesday evening after having a reported medical emergency. Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said their correctional deputies were alerted to the 30-year-old inmate having a medical emergency at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They said their deputies and medical staff immediately began treatment on the inmate, however, he needed to be transferred to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Voter Assistance Centers
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Elections Offices announced several voter assistance centers now open throughout the county from Oct. 29 through Election Day on Nov. 8. Oroville:. Oct. 29th through Nov. 7th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 8th from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Hall of...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects in credit card skimming scheme plead not guilty; preliminary hearing set for Nov. 23
CHICO, Calif. - A preliminary hearing has been set for two suspects involved in a credit card data skimming scheme, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Suspects Robert Miclescu and Alexandru Bambaloi both pled not guilty to all charges of felon identity theft and are set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23, Ramsey said.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama, Glenn county burn permit suspensions to be lifted next week
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Tehama and Glenn counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Bob Farias will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential...
