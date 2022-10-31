UNC football loses starting RB Caleb Hood, DE Desmond Evans for season

The victory against Pitt on Saturday has proven costly for No. 15 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will be without three starters for the remainder of the season due to injuries suffered against the Panthers. Graduate linebacker-defensive end Noah Taylor (lower body), junior defensive end Desmond Evans (upper body) and sophomore running back Caleb Hood (upper body) all saw their 2022 season end Saturday.

Taylor, a transfer from Virginia, has been one of UNC's most productive defenders this season, ranking eighth with 28 total tackles and is the team leader in tackles for loss (6.0) and sacks (3.5). The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder from Silver Spring, Maryland, made 170 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks during a four-year career at Virginia, which will be the Tar Heels' opponent on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. He opted to spend his final year of eligibility at UNC, where he's been one of the defensive leaders.

"Very, very disappointed for Noah,'' UNC coach Mack Brown said during his weekly Monday press conference. "The transfer portal is good for a lot of things and he has been wonderful for us. He's a tremendous leader. He's one of the reasons our defense has improved so much."

The announcement regarding Evans and Hood came later Monday afternoon.

Brown had praised Evans for playing some of his best games recently. A 6-6, 265-pounder from Sanford, North Carolina, Evans had 25 tackles, one tackle for loss and a half-sack in eight games.

The injuries to Evans and Taylor come a week after UNC also lost starting nose tackle Ray Vohasek to a season-ending injury.

Hood, from Rockingham, had emerged in recent weeks as the Tar Heels' lead running back after missing time early with injuries. He is UNC's third-leading rusher with 250 yards on 43 carries, and also contributed 13 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Graduate student Chris Collins and true freshman Malaki Hamrick are listed behind Taylor on the depth chart at UNC's Jack position and are expected to help fill the void in his absence, while junior Kaimon Rucker is expected to take over for Evans.

Sophomore Elijah Green filled in for Hood against Pitt along with freshman Omarion Hampton.

The Tar Heels meet Virginia (3-5, 1-4) at noon Saturday (ACC Network).