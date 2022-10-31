ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Experiential education with frontline defenders is the path to saving Lake Tahoe

By Cara Hollis
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJ9po_0itNTagW00

This opinion column was submitted by Cara Hollis, a geoscientist and a returning student to University of Nevada, Reno, studying sustainability and journalism.

There is no way to describe Lake Tahoe to someone who has never seen it. Its sheer size, color, clarity, and its setting nestled in beautiful mountains defy words.

Its beauty is easy to take for granted, but there is trouble beneath the surface. The lake is facing threats from all sides. Climate change, microplastics, algae and invasive species are just a few of the concerns.

The only way to save Lake Tahoe is for people who live and play here to understand the issues that Lake Tahoe is facing and what actions they can take to mitigate the worst outcomes.

This is what makes experiential education at every level of schooling and beyond so important for creating an engaged citizenry.

According to the Association for Experiential Education, experiential education is a teaching philosophy in which educators purposefully engage learners with direct experience in the field and focused reflection to increase knowledge, develop skills, clarify values and develop people's capacity to contribute to their communities.

While all the outcomes of experiential education are valuable, it is the capacity to connect with and contribute to communities that is particularly beneficial to understanding the stress the environment is under and spurring people to act.

More: Declines in Lake Tahoe's clarity have been halted; scientists ponder what's next

Fortunately, the professionals at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) are frontline defenders of the lake that make experiential education easy to access.

UC Davis TERC is research facility monitors Lake Tahoe’s ecosystems and charts how natural variability, long-term change and human activities are affecting the lake’s physics, chemistry and biology.

The work that UC Davis TERC researchers do is detailed and complex, but they have made the results of that work easy for the public to access through their Tahoe Science Center located in Incline Village.

For a fee of $10 per person or less, families, school groups and other interested parties can reserve a time to experience docents describe how this amazing lake came to be, what makes it so unique, the challenges it is facing and things that everyone can do to help keep the lake healthy.

It is experiential education that doesn’t even require you to go outside.

I experienced the Tahoe Science Center through an opportunity with my school and it was eye-opening.

The data that I saw at the Tahoe Science Center really connected me to the struggles that the lake is facing and helped me understand the fight that is going on to save it. Without that experience, I would be blissfully unaware.

This is the reason that experiential education matters. From elementary school to post-graduate work, everyone needs to see the natural world with their own eyes to develop the connections that are needed to save it.

It doesn’t have to be difficult.

Parents should encourage schools to find ways to engage their children with nature. If schools can’t lead the way, then parents should make sure their children get time outside in beautiful places like Lake Tahoe and the surrounding forest.

When kids are old enough, schedule a session at the Tahoe Science Center for the family. Or set aside some time to volunteer with organizations like The League to Save Lake Tahoe or the Truckee River Watershed Council. Just a few hours out of a week or a month can be enough to instill awe and wonder, and build a commitment to protect.

Emphasis on experiential education is the way to create lasting change that can give future generations a fighting chance at having a livable, beautiful world and saving Lake Tahoe.

Cara Hollis is a geoscientist and a returning student to University of Nevada, Reno, studying sustainability and journalism.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

More: South Lake Tahoe may outlaw single-use plastic water bottles as microplastic contamination grows

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Experiential education with frontline defenders is the path to saving Lake Tahoe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?

With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Latest Snow Totals

It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
KTLA.com

California ski resort opening dates

Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
visitcarsoncity.com

The First-Annual Mark Twain Days Festival

Join us April 21-23, 2023 to celebrate one of Nevada’s most prolific, witty, wise (and wise-cracking) writers, Mark Twain. Learn more about his work and how he helped to define Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center

It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
CARSON CITY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City powersports store expands under new ownership

The buyout of a decades-old powersports store in Carson City will not affect the local, family-oriented feel of the former Michael’s Cycle Works, according to store employees. On Tuesday, Mike Cannon, sales consultant at the south Carson store, told the Appeal a five-year buyout by Georgia-based Outdoor Network had...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow

(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
RENO, NV
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
747
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy