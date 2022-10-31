Experiential education with frontline defenders is the path to saving Lake Tahoe

This opinion column was submitted by Cara Hollis, a geoscientist and a returning student to University of Nevada, Reno, studying sustainability and journalism.

There is no way to describe Lake Tahoe to someone who has never seen it. Its sheer size, color, clarity, and its setting nestled in beautiful mountains defy words.

Its beauty is easy to take for granted, but there is trouble beneath the surface. The lake is facing threats from all sides. Climate change, microplastics, algae and invasive species are just a few of the concerns.

The only way to save Lake Tahoe is for people who live and play here to understand the issues that Lake Tahoe is facing and what actions they can take to mitigate the worst outcomes.

This is what makes experiential education at every level of schooling and beyond so important for creating an engaged citizenry.

According to the Association for Experiential Education, experiential education is a teaching philosophy in which educators purposefully engage learners with direct experience in the field and focused reflection to increase knowledge, develop skills, clarify values and develop people's capacity to contribute to their communities.

While all the outcomes of experiential education are valuable, it is the capacity to connect with and contribute to communities that is particularly beneficial to understanding the stress the environment is under and spurring people to act.

Fortunately, the professionals at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) are frontline defenders of the lake that make experiential education easy to access.

UC Davis TERC is research facility monitors Lake Tahoe’s ecosystems and charts how natural variability, long-term change and human activities are affecting the lake’s physics, chemistry and biology.

The work that UC Davis TERC researchers do is detailed and complex, but they have made the results of that work easy for the public to access through their Tahoe Science Center located in Incline Village.

For a fee of $10 per person or less, families, school groups and other interested parties can reserve a time to experience docents describe how this amazing lake came to be, what makes it so unique, the challenges it is facing and things that everyone can do to help keep the lake healthy.

It is experiential education that doesn’t even require you to go outside.

I experienced the Tahoe Science Center through an opportunity with my school and it was eye-opening.

The data that I saw at the Tahoe Science Center really connected me to the struggles that the lake is facing and helped me understand the fight that is going on to save it. Without that experience, I would be blissfully unaware.

This is the reason that experiential education matters. From elementary school to post-graduate work, everyone needs to see the natural world with their own eyes to develop the connections that are needed to save it.

It doesn’t have to be difficult.

Parents should encourage schools to find ways to engage their children with nature. If schools can’t lead the way, then parents should make sure their children get time outside in beautiful places like Lake Tahoe and the surrounding forest.

When kids are old enough, schedule a session at the Tahoe Science Center for the family. Or set aside some time to volunteer with organizations like The League to Save Lake Tahoe or the Truckee River Watershed Council. Just a few hours out of a week or a month can be enough to instill awe and wonder, and build a commitment to protect.

Emphasis on experiential education is the way to create lasting change that can give future generations a fighting chance at having a livable, beautiful world and saving Lake Tahoe.

