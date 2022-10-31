ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WALA-TV FOX10

Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
ALVIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting

HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools

It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School

We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms

Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Taco truck employee shot in S Braeswood

HOUSTON - A taco truck employee was hospitalized Thursday night after what appears to be a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. It all started after investigators with the Houston Police Department were called around 9:30 p.m. to a taco truck in the 8700 block of S Braeswood for a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

