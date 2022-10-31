Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Long-time volunteers say Harris Co. Animal Shelter Interim Director's claims are false, dogs paying the price
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In a report last month, we told you how the county's animal shelter called, Harris County Pets, was sending euthanasia lists to rescue groups in hopes of saving as many lives as possible. We asked Rebecca Bridges, a 6-year volunteer with the shelter, how many euthanasia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
fox26houston.com
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
fox26houston.com
Man shot 8-year-old after kids' argument near Houston's Third Ward in 2019
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man shot a young boy after his son got into an argument with the boy while playing with a ball. Richard Spiller, now 31, reportedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street in south Houston.
mocomotive.com
Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools
It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
kingwood.com
Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School
We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
Texas EquuSearch searches Alvin landfill for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee
The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
fox26houston.com
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
Missing Texas teacher found in New Orleans, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox26houston.com
Jose Altuve partners with Houston non-profit Lily's Toy Box to give back to Venezuela
HOUSTON - Even in the middle of the postseason, Astros players are still doing their part to give back to the Houston community and their home countries. Second baseman Jose Altuve went above and beyond to help children in Venezuela by partnering with 13-year-old Lily DuBose and her non-profit Lily's Toy Box.
fox26houston.com
Taco truck employee shot in S Braeswood
HOUSTON - A taco truck employee was hospitalized Thursday night after what appears to be a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. It all started after investigators with the Houston Police Department were called around 9:30 p.m. to a taco truck in the 8700 block of S Braeswood for a shooting.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
cw39.com
RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
mocomotive.com
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot…
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
Comments / 0