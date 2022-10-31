ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Film and book said to play large role in election conspiracy theories

A film and book said to be a debunked conspiracy project has made an impact in playing a role in promoting election conspiracy theories, according to pundits and politicians. But, some in the political world have even screened the film. Dinesh D'Souza's "2,000 Mules," was released in May and claims...
Females seeking abortion traveled longer distances following Supreme Court ruling

The average time spent traveling to seek an abortion nearly quadrupled following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to data released Tuesday in JAMA by the University of California at San Francisco researchers, those seeking an abortion following the decision made in Dobbs v. Jackson traveled on average 100 minutes. JAMA’s data found those seeking abortion traveled, on average, 27 minutes in 2021.
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine

The United States will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The assistance package also funds the refurbishment of HAWK missiles from US inventories -- an important asset as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian drone and missile strikes targeting its cities and energy infrastructure.
