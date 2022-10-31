Read full article on original website
China says U.S. must 'take responsibility' for breakdown in climate ties
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 24-hour curfew imposed in Kherson as Putin calls for people to leave city
Russian-installed governor of region says curfew necessary ‘in order to defend our city’ from what he referred to as ‘terrorist attacks’
Tv20detroit.com
Film and book said to play large role in election conspiracy theories
A film and book said to be a debunked conspiracy project has made an impact in playing a role in promoting election conspiracy theories, according to pundits and politicians. But, some in the political world have even screened the film. Dinesh D'Souza's "2,000 Mules," was released in May and claims...
Hawley shoots down GOP talk of using debt limit as leverage on Social Security, Medicare
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri rejected an idea to use debt limit as leverage for Social Security and Medicare negotiations, calling it "dumb."
Females seeking abortion traveled longer distances following Supreme Court ruling
The average time spent traveling to seek an abortion nearly quadrupled following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to data released Tuesday in JAMA by the University of California at San Francisco researchers, those seeking an abortion following the decision made in Dobbs v. Jackson traveled on average 100 minutes. JAMA’s data found those seeking abortion traveled, on average, 27 minutes in 2021.
Still-strong U.S. jobs report may show weakening in some of the details
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The headline number in the U.S. October jobs report released on Friday showed firms adding a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs and hourly wages continuing to rise, evidence of a still-tight labor market.
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine
The United States will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The assistance package also funds the refurbishment of HAWK missiles from US inventories -- an important asset as Ukraine seeks to counter Russian drone and missile strikes targeting its cities and energy infrastructure.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin & State Sen. Tom Barrett: Previewing MI's 7th Congressional District race
(WXYZ) — One of the tightest races in the 2022 Midterm Election is in Michigan's new 7th Congressional District, where Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett is facing off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin. The newly-drawn 7th District includes cities like Lansing in Ingham County, along with Eaton, Shiawassee...
Meet Carl Marlinga & John James: Previewing MI's 7th Congressional District race
After spending nearly 40 years as a prosecutor, attorney and judge, Democrat Carl Marlinga is making a run for Congress. He's facing a fellow newcomer who is a familiar face in the Republican party, John James, a businessman and a veteran who has run for the U.S. Senate twice. The...
