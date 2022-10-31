ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is reportedly in good spirits and feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19, his office announced.

The Republican governor got a trick not a treat on Halloween, as he issued an alert on Monday, Oct. 31 advising the public that he contracted the virus and will be temporarily working from home.

“Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” he posted on Twitter. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”

Hogan previously tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021 after being vaccinated. At that point, he also announced that he was facing minimal symptoms while encouraging the community to get vaccinated.

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
