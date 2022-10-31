Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Everything to know about this weekend's Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart
Barbecue, booze, tacos, and so much more.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas
The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
Is Austin getting a surf park? What we know about the Surf Lakes project
The announcement said groundbreaking could happen "as early as mid-2023" but left many big questions unanswered.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips & Beyond: November Events Roundup
It’s already time to think about Christmas shopping and where to take your annual holiday-card photo. In 1956, Jeff McKissack was issued a building permit for a beauty parlor on the lot next to his house in a quiet neighborhood in southeast Houston off Telephone Road and the Gulf Freeway (I-45). Sometime later he added to the bottom of the permit the words, “Beauty parlors going out of style – have better idea – The Orange Show.”
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
austinmonthly.com
The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022
After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
MOD Pizza to Open New South Austin Location
Since 2008, MOD Pizza has since sought to imagine a “a new way for people to enjoy pizza, by bringing speed, individual style and value to one of America’s favorite foods.”
Comments / 0