Austin, TX

austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6

The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
AUSTIN, TX
Cat Country 107.3

2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips & Beyond: November Events Roundup

It’s already time to think about Christmas shopping and where to take your annual holiday-card photo. In 1956, Jeff McKissack was issued a building permit for a beauty parlor on the lot next to his house in a quiet neighborhood in southeast Houston off Telephone Road and the Gulf Freeway (I-45). Sometime later he added to the bottom of the permit the words, “Beauty parlors going out of style – have better idea – The Orange Show.”
HOUSTON, TX
austinmonthly.com

The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022

After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
AUSTIN, TX
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
AUSTIN, TX

