Moorestown, NJ

Daily Voice

Bucks Driver Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Report

A Bucks County woman is facing a felony charge after police say she struck a pedestrian and did not stop to help him earlier this year. Authorities were called to the 6900 block of Bristol Pike just after 11 p.m. on April 8, where they discovered the body of 51-year-old Ronald Grishaber of Trenton, New Jersey, the Courier Times reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Frankford

FRANKFORD - A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia's Frankford section. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday evening, about 6:45, on the 5300 block of Oakland Street. The 15-year-old was shot once in the stomach. He was taken in a private vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Can You Identify This Individual? Contact Brooklawn Police With Any Information

Photo courtesy: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged shoplifting that occurred on November 3, 2022 at Wawa. If anyone recognizes this male or has any information regarding...
Daily Voice

Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

