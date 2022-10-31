Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
We're kicking off the weekend early with your events rundown from Good Party ATX!
It is the first weekend of November, and there is so much going on in Austin, so Sarah Wolf of Good Party ATX returns with her rundown to kick off the weekend early!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Tickets to 'Peppermint Parkway' now on sale
AUSTIN, Texas — Tickets are officially on sale for Peppermint Parkway, with packages starting at $40. Peppermint Parkway is a magical one-mile holiday drive-thru at Circuit of The Americas. Anyone young and young at heart will experience a display of lights, enchanted villages, and dancing characters. There is also a Fudge Shoppe and the all-new Wonder Woods Tree Farm where you and your family can pick out a tree.
CBS Austin
2023 CMT Music Awards coming to Austin's Moody Center in April
AUSTIN, Texas — After 21 years in Nashville, the 2023 CMT Music Awards are moving to Austin at Moody Center next year for the first time ever!. Multiplatform country star Kelsea Ballerini made the announcement Wednesday night during a surprise on-stage moment at Carrie Underwood's sold-out "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" stop at Moody Center. Ballerini said she will return as co-host for the 3rd consecutive year.
CBS Austin
Ballet Austin celebrates 60th Anniversary of The Nutcracker with free Antonelli's cheese
Ballet Austin celebrated its 60th anniversary of The Nutcracker with a free cheese event at Antonelli's Cheese Shop on Wednesday. The Nutcracker and the Rat King were present to commemorate the longest-running production in Texas. The public giveaway event was from 10-11 a.m. People of all ages had the opportunity...
CBS Austin
Let's get cheesy! 'Austin Mac&Cheese Fest: Mac vs. Grilled Cheese' happening on Nov. 13th
Austin, tx — The world's most unapologetically cheesiest dish is returning for one of Austin's greatest food festivals, and this time it's adding GRILLED CHEESE!. The Austin-based National Mac & Cheese Festival Tour and Austin Food Magazine are excited to announce the sixth annual Austin Mac & Cheese Fest: MAC VS. GRILLED CHEESE, celebrating all things delightfully mac-N-cheesy. This year some of Austin's most talented chefs will create their unique and delicious mac & grilled cheese sandwich offerings, on November 13th at Lantana Place shopping center on Southwest Parkway in Austin.
CBS Austin
"Chicago" Celebrates 25 Years
Chicago soars into Austin this week. After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As they celebrate their 25 anniversary, you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...Chicago.
CBS Austin
Patients, survivors 'Light the Night' in Austin to find a cure for blood cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — When you or someone you love hears the words “You have cancer,” it can be one of the darkest moments of your life. But the right community can offer you hope, connection, and crucial resources. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is bringing light...
CBS Austin
#TBT: New historical markers at Wooldridge Square spotlight women's fight for equality
"Picture this place with women and men, cheering speeches, advocacy... talking about why it's so important to allow half of the U.S. population to vote," said Catherine Alvarado Cilfone. Luckily for us, the Austin History Center has preserved some of those moments in black and white photographs. In the early...
CBS Austin
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was building in 2003.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy crews transform Zilker moonlight tower into "Holiday Tree"
Austin Energy is getting into the holiday spirit. Crews spent Wednesday morning setting up the Zilker Holiday Tree. Standing at 155 feet tall, the "holiday tree" is ready to bring cheer once again. It's a process Austin Energy has done for years. "We use the same pieces and parts every...
CBS Austin
Studio Bella: Save time during the holiday season and still look great
11/1/22 — We all know this time of year can get busy. Wouldn't it be nice if you could find a way to save some time during the season of hustle and bustle? The team at Studio Bella Permanent Makeup can assist you in making sure you look your best.
CBS Austin
What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
CBS Austin
Austin City Council begins process to make Broken Spoke historic landmark
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council has approved a resolution to begin the process of making the Broken Spoke a historic landmark. It’s a way of keeping the “old Austin” from withering away before the city becomes completely unrecognizable. ALSO| What Texas homeowners need to know...
CBS Austin
Field of Honor returns for 6th year to honor service men and women
Celebrate veterans in Georgetown, the 6th Annual Field of Honor returns to honor service men and women. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Georgetown, the week-long event takes place at San Gabriel Park where up to 16 hundred American flags will be on display. Each flag is available for purchase and dedication in honor of veterans, service members and first responders. This year's event will also feature the 9/11 "Never Forget" mobile exhibit from "Tunnel to Towers," which pays tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11.
CBS Austin
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Someone in Round Rock has become a millionaire. Texas Lottery officials say someone from Round Rock claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $1 million. The drawing was held on Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Jaja Accessories located at 900 Round Rock Avenue...
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
CBS Austin
City leaders push to advance Colony Park Sustainable Community project
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison and Mayor Steve Adler are urging the council to advance the Colony Park Community project located in northeast Austin. The Colony Park Sustainable Community (CPSC) is a City and community-led effort to develop 208 acres of City-owned property which the...
CBS Austin
Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian collision that happened early Friday morning in Florence. DPS told CBS Austin the crash happened at 11530 US 183 Hwy at around 5:40 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation in Austin shut down Highway 183...
