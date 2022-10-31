Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, citing health issues.The 71-year-old founding member of the Los Angeles heavy metal band will no longer go on tour, although he will remain a member of the four-piece group.In a statement provided to Variety, Mars’s rep wrote: “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.“Mick will continue as a member of the band,...

7 DAYS AGO