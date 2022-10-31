Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
14news.com
Area bands move on to state band finals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several high school bands are heading to Indiana State Finals this Saturday. Class C will be up first with Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Community. North, Reitz, and Jasper are in Class B. Forest Park, Southridge, Mater Dei are in class D. Castle is in Class A.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Alabama family awarded Dubois County Relocation grant
Sabrina Payne has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Sabrina, along with her husband Jordan and their two children, Isaiah and Abigail, is relocating to Jasper from Huntsville, Alabama. Sabrina is originally from Jasper and is excited to be near family and friends again. Sabrina is employed by Jasper Engines in Inside Sales.
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Hands-on fall field event planned at VUJC crop fields
The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District has scheduled a fall field tour of the VUJC crop fields on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. EST. Join SWCD and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service staff as they demonstrate and share the changes in the soil over the past ten years, since the inception of the VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative.
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Tickets available for 88th HADI Shrine Circus
The 88th HADI Shrine Circus-The Last Great American Circus- will offer eight performances over Thanksgiving weekend at The Ford Center in Evansville. The Dubois County Shrine Club is excited to announce this year there will be a HADI Shrine Circus Ticket Booth in Huntingburg. As always, advance purchase general admission tickets are available from any Shriner, but this addition offers the opportunity to pick exactly which seats you have prior to arriving at the Ford Center.
indyschild.com
Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis
The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rotary Club of Dubois County to host 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 18th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Forecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 17th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2023 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of an IU basketball legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
If you see a familiar face with a familiar name on Thursday evening, yes, he’s who you think he is. Indiana hosts St. Francis in its second of two preseason exhibition games, and for the second straight contest there will be noteworthy IU connections on the opposing side. On...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jennifer Poehlein, 64, Jasper
Jennifer Poehlein, 64, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Jasper. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 3, 1958, to Thomas and Mabel (Oldham) Holmes. A homemaker, Jennifer enjoyed doing any kind of craft projects, especially crocheting, quilts, painting and coloring. She loved animals, and her family is thankful that she gave herself to God the day before she died.
Comments / 0